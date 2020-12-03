News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Grandfather donates handmade bird table to hospice

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 8:15 PM December 3, 2020   
Wally Mason next to the bird table he made for The Nook hospice garden in Framingham Earl.

Wally Mason next to the bird table he made for The Nook hospice garden in Framingham Earl. - Credit: EACH

Critically-ill children will be able to enjoy the simple pleasures of nature after a grandfather made a bird table for a hospice.

The wooden feature is on the grounds of The Nook in Framingham Earl - the Norfolk base of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) charity which opened in 2019.

Wally Mason, 73, former Broads reed cutter, is making a bird table (featuring Norfolk reeds) to stan

Wally Mason from Rockland St Mary who made a bird table for The Nook hospice in - Credit: Archant

It was made and donated by former reedcutter Wally Mason, 73, from Rockland St Mary.

During the construction phase, Mr Mason said: "It will be a lovely thing for the children to watch birds looking for worms and taking them back to their boxes."

East Anglias Childrens Hospice had data stolen by cyber attackers. Picture: EACH

The Nook hospice in Framingham Earl. - Credit: Archant

Tim Jenkins, EACH Norfolk community fundraiser, said: “It was a pleasure to accept the wonderful gift, made even more special by the hanging bird feeders that Wally’s grandchildren bought from their pocket monies.

"The bird table will be a perfect addition to the garden area outside our family accommodation and will bring many hours of pleasure of birdwatching.”



Norfolk

