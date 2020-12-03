Grandfather donates handmade bird table to hospice
- Credit: EACH
Critically-ill children will be able to enjoy the simple pleasures of nature after a grandfather made a bird table for a hospice.
The wooden feature is on the grounds of The Nook in Framingham Earl - the Norfolk base of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) charity which opened in 2019.
It was made and donated by former reedcutter Wally Mason, 73, from Rockland St Mary.
During the construction phase, Mr Mason said: "It will be a lovely thing for the children to watch birds looking for worms and taking them back to their boxes."
Tim Jenkins, EACH Norfolk community fundraiser, said: “It was a pleasure to accept the wonderful gift, made even more special by the hanging bird feeders that Wally’s grandchildren bought from their pocket monies.
"The bird table will be a perfect addition to the garden area outside our family accommodation and will bring many hours of pleasure of birdwatching.”