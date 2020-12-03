Grandfather donates handmade bird table to hospice

Published: 8:15 PM December 3, 2020

Wally Mason next to the bird table he made for The Nook hospice garden in Framingham Earl. - Credit: EACH

Critically-ill children will be able to enjoy the simple pleasures of nature after a grandfather made a bird table for a hospice.

The wooden feature is on the grounds of The Nook in Framingham Earl - the Norfolk base of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) charity which opened in 2019.

Wally Mason from Rockland St Mary who made a bird table for The Nook hospice in - Credit: Archant

It was made and donated by former reedcutter Wally Mason, 73, from Rockland St Mary.

During the construction phase, Mr Mason said: "It will be a lovely thing for the children to watch birds looking for worms and taking them back to their boxes."

The Nook hospice in Framingham Earl. - Credit: Archant

Tim Jenkins, EACH Norfolk community fundraiser, said: “It was a pleasure to accept the wonderful gift, made even more special by the hanging bird feeders that Wally’s grandchildren bought from their pocket monies.

"The bird table will be a perfect addition to the garden area outside our family accommodation and will bring many hours of pleasure of birdwatching.”







