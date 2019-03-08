Facebook helps reunite teenager with grandfather's wallet lost at the Norfolk Show

A teenager who lost his grandfather's old wallet at the Royal Norfolk Show had it returned with £135 still inside following a Facebook appeal.

Alfie Cross, 17, misplaced his wallet on the opening day of the show on Wednesday and assumed it had been stolen after being unable to find it again.

But following a Facebook appeal, which was shared 400 times, the heirloom was returned two days later by the daughter-in-law of a man who once knew his grandfather.

Alfie's mum, Kathryn, said Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association trustee Ches Broom appeared on her doorstep on Friday with the wallet after it was handed to her.

She said: "Tucked inside the wallet, unbeknownst to us, was an old address sticker that Alfie's grandad must have put in there many year's ago."

"It had the address for Ches' father-in-law John Broom who lived at Southburgh and was a good friend of grandad's in young farmers.

"The sticker was so old it even had the old style phone number with a four digit area code.

"As luck would have it Ches was found and asked if it belonged to her but she was totally confused by it.

"Then she saw my post on Facebook and put two and two together and brought it right back to Alfie. "All the money was still inside too - £135 - which is a lot to a hard-working student.

"We're so lucky and grateful that firstly it was found by someone honest enough to hand it in, then for someone to find the address, connect it with Ches who then connected it to us.

"Quite unbelievable when you think of the thousands of people who were at the show on Wednesday.

"The power of Facebook strikes again, and the kindness of strangers and friends."