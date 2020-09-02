Open garden to raise money for medical charity

A medical charity is thrilled after being able to host an open garden event after summer fundraisers were cancelled in lockdown.

St John Ambulance Norfolk usually raises between £10,000 and £15,000 a year through open gardens but this year they have not been able to take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But after restrictions have lifted, an open garden day is taking place September 6 at Holme Hale Hall walled garden, near Swaffham, (IP25 7ED), from noon-5pm.

Social distancing will need to be maintained but people will not need to book ahead or wear a mask.

County president Georgina Holloway said: “We are thrilled because it has been a very expensive year.”

During the pandemic the charity has provided its ambulances and volunteers to the NHS but it has not been able to do any fundraising.

It will cost £6 for adults but is free for children. Visit https://openstjohngardens.weebly.com





























































