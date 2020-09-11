Wall ‘obliterated’ by hit-and-run driver
Archant
A brick and flint wall out the front of a coastal bed and breakfast was “obliterated” when a motorist smashed into it before driving off.
The wall at the front of Seals Bacton in Walcott Road was hit at around 3.30pm on Thursday, September 10.
Alice Woodhouse, daughter of Mandy Blyth, who owns the business, said: “We were sat in the conservatory having a cup of tea when we heard this big bang. Initially we laughed and wondered what had happened over at the pub, and then mum got up and saw that the wall had completely fallen down. It was obliterated and we had to clear everything up to make it safe.
“It was really annoying that they just drove off. I’m surprised how they managed to get home - the car or vehicle must have been quite damaged.”
Mrs Blyth said she thought it could have happened when someone used their drive to turn around and backed into the wall.
Ms Woodhouse said they had not reported the damage to the police.
