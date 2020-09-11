Search

Wall ‘obliterated’ by hit-and-run driver

11 September, 2020 - 18:03
A brick and flint wall was smashed outside the Seals Bacton bed and breakfast in Walcott Road. Owner Mandy Blyth is pictured inspecting the damage, Picture: Alice Woodhouse

A brick and flint wall was smashed outside the Seals Bacton bed and breakfast in Walcott Road. Owner Mandy Blyth is pictured inspecting the damage, Picture: Alice Woodhouse

A brick and flint wall out the front of a coastal bed and breakfast was “obliterated” when a motorist smashed into it before driving off.

A brick and flint wall was smashed outside the Seals Bacton bed and breakfast in Walcott Road. Picture: Alice Woodhouse

The wall at the front of Seals Bacton in Walcott Road was hit at around 3.30pm on Thursday, September 10.

Alice Woodhouse, daughter of Mandy Blyth, who owns the business, said: “We were sat in the conservatory having a cup of tea when we heard this big bang. Initially we laughed and wondered what had happened over at the pub, and then mum got up and saw that the wall had completely fallen down. It was obliterated and we had to clear everything up to make it safe.

“It was really annoying that they just drove off. I’m surprised how they managed to get home - the car or vehicle must have been quite damaged.”

Mrs Blyth said she thought it could have happened when someone used their drive to turn around and backed into the wall.

Ms Woodhouse said they had not reported the damage to the police.

