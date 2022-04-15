Walking football tournament raises more than £1,000 for Ukraine appeal

The two teams, NSS (Norwich Soca Seniors) Poltava in green, and NSS Kharkiv in white, ready for the final of the charity walking football tournament at Bowthorpe. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Scores of footballers came together to show their support for people affected by the war in Ukraine - without breaking walking pace.

Almost 100 people aged between 50 and 70 took part in a walking football tournament at the Football Development Centre in Bowthorpe on Thursday.

The tournament was organised by Norwich Soca Seniors as a way of raising money for the Ukraine crisis appeal - which is backed by this newspaper.

A dozen teams took part, including teams from Horsford, Long Stratton, Cringleford and North Elmham, with the event raising more than £1,000 for the appeal.

Gary Cockaday, one of the organisers, said: "The idea started with Geoff Brown, our former chairman, who wanted to do something and it was quickly supported by the committee and players.

"The games were played in an excellent spirit with two Soca Senior teams contesting a tight final."

Meanwhile, an appeal organised by this newspaper has passed the £12,000 mark. To donate, visit https://justgiving.com/fundraising/edp-ukraine



