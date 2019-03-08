Search

Friends of 17-year-old who died after street fight organise walk in his memory

PUBLISHED: 10:06 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:28 11 July 2019

A man has appeared in court following the death of Reece Hornibrook (pictured). Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Friends of a teenager who died after a street fight are walking to remember him.

They will be raising money for a memorial to Reece Hornibrook, 17, who passed away on Tuesday.

Mr Hornibrook, from South Lynn, suffered serious head injuries during a disturbance on Saddlebow Road in the early hours of Sunday.

Tributes have been left to the former King Edward VII pupil in The Walks, where he enjoyed doing parkour.

In a statement, his family said: "He was a gentle giant, always laughing and joking and would do anything for anyone.

"We will remember him as having a huge heart. He was popular and he was our hero."

Friends have organised a walk around the park on Sunday (4pm), when they hope to raise money to have Mr Hornibrook's name carved into one of the walls of the parkour court. Those taking part are being asked to donate £5.

Liam Russell, 31, of Metcalf Avenue, Lynn, has been charged with assaulting Mr Hornibrook causing grievous bodily harm. The charge will be reviewed after a post mortem.

Russell was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on August 7, but his solicitor said he would be applying for bail.

