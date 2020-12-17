News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Couple keep busy restoring wartime machines during lockdown

Maurice Gray

Published: 11:09 AM December 17, 2020   
David Garrett, of Walcott in north Norfolk, and the Massey Ferguson tractor he has restored.

David Garrett, of Walcott in north Norfolk, and the Massey Ferguson tractor he has restored. - Credit: Maurice Gray

A couple from north Norfolk found an unusual way to keep busy during lockdown - by renovating military hardware from the first and second world wars.

Angie and David Garrett, from Walcott, spent hours renovating the machines, including motorcycles and a tractor.

Mr Garrett said: “During the pandemic we finished many projects, including a 1940s Hercules bicycle and turned it into a North Walsham Home Guard.

“Also, a 1938 Lister A, a stationary engine, which spent 60 years standing with a saw bench covered with sheets of tin and it then came to me in a very rusty state, filled with leaves and muddy water. It has now all been treated with rust eater and is now running lovely.

The Massey Ferguson before its rebuild.

The Massey Ferguson before its rebuild. - Credit: David Garrett

“Next, a 1976 Triumph Bonneville, motorcycle, first with twin disc brakes which needed wheels rebuilt and exhausts also carburettors and is now rebuilt and running nicely.

“A Massey Ferguson 135 tractor had a complete strip down and was rebuilt with lots of new parts”.

Mr and Mrs Garrett said they have missed supporting the Starting Handle Club, the Norfolk Internal Combustion Engine (NICE) Society and the Norfolk Military Group this year.

