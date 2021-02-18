News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Second unexploded bomb found on Norfolk beach

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:40 PM February 18, 2021   
Coastguards are on the scene at Walcott beach, where a second unexploded bomb has been found.

Coastguards are on the scene of an unexploded bomb on a north Norfolk beach.

Bomb disposal officials are currently on the way to the scene at Walcott beach, where another unexploded bomb has been found after the first was discovered on Tuesday.

Residents say the bomb is located towards the Ostend Slope end of the beach.

One man who lives nearby, Peter Whittleton, said: ""The possible device is on a section of the beach which has lost a lot of the sand that was dredged up from the offshore area near Yarmouth when the beach was improved by the sandscaping scheme in 2019.

"This seems to be a more frequent occurrence here as the sand is being washed away."

More to follow.

