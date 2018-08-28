Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Major supermarkets recall food products amid allergy fears

PUBLISHED: 15:01 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:01 08 January 2019

Waitrose is among supermarkets recalling food this month. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Waitrose is among supermarkets recalling food this month. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2012

Some of the UK’s biggest supermarkets are recalling products due to incomplete allergy warnings and wrong use-by dates.

Alerts about a number of supermarket and online recalls have been issued by the Food Standards Agency and Trading Standards this month.

Both warn customers not to consume or use recalled goods but rather return them to the store for a full refund.

Waitrose has issued a recall of Chinese 6 Vegetable Spring Rolls because some packs may contain Duck Spring Rolls, which contain sesame and meat which are not mentioned on the label.

READ MORE: ‘Norwich will soon be a ghost town’- locals react to news Jamie’s Italian will close

Waitrose is also recalling a Morello Cherry and Almond Tart because it may contain pistachio nuts which are not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts.

The supermarket has also issued a recall of Yorkshire Provender Moroccan Vegetable Tagine Soup as they have an incorrect use-by date on their lid label.

Affected pots show a use-by date of 15/10/19, which should have been 15/01/19.

READ MORE: Can they meat demand? Greggs sell out of vegan sausage rolls in Norwich

Lidl is recalling McEnnedy Supersize Peanut Flips because they contain peanuts which may not be mentioned in the product ingredients list.

Lidl is also recalling Sondey Organic Biscuits Assorted because they contain peanuts, gluten, sesame, milk and hazelnuts.

Sogud Ltd is recalling various gluten-free flapjack products because they contain gluten which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to gluten.

Belfield are recalling Ice King Strawberry Cones because the product has been mispacked with choc and nut ice cream cones. The product contains peanuts which are not mentioned on the label.

You can check the Trading Standards and Food Standard Agency websites for a full list of recall alerts.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Toddler who went missing after car theft in Manor Park is found safe and well

Toddler snatched in Manor Park car theft ‘may have been given extra clothing by thief’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Coffee thrown at men during homophobic attack on rush hour Tube

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man, 26, fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Gang member ‘pointed shotgun at marked police car’, court told

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Do you know what’s going on? Mystery remains over empty land

Empty land of Napier Way, Dereham. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

‘Norwich will soon be a ghost town’– locals react to news Jamie’s Italian will close

Jamie's Italian at the Royal Arcade which is closing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

13 brilliant family attractions to visit in 2019

Go Ape! in Thetford

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists