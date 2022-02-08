Waitrose and Holland & Barrett recall products over safety issues

Waitrose is among the brands recalling items due to health and safety concerns. - Credit: PA

Pasta from Waitrose and seeds from Holland & Barrett are among several items which retailers have recalled due to health and safety concerns.

Trading Standards has issued warnings about several items which should be returned to the retailer for a full refund.

Holland & Barrett is recalling Holland & Barrett Hulled Sesame Seeds because salmonella has been found in the product.

Symptoms caused by salmonella typically include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.

Holland and Barrett is recalling its Hulled Sesame Seeds due to salmonella. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product details

Holland & Barrett Hulled Sesame Seeds

Pack size: 125 g

Best-before date: September 2022

Waitrose has issued a notice for the recall of two pasta products.

The Waitrose Prosciutto Cappelletti and Waitrose Essentials Cheese and Smoked Ham Tortelloni have been recalled due to the presence of undeclared pistachios.

This means the product is a health risk to anyone with an allergy to pistachio nuts.

Waitrose have recalled two items due to an undeclared allergen. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product details

Waitrose Prosciutto Cappelletti

Pack size: 310 g

Use-by dates: 20 February 2022 and 21 February 2022

Waitrose Essentials Cheese and Smoked Ham Tortelloni

Pack size: 300 g

Use-by date: 20 February 2022

Allergens (both products): nuts (pistachio nut)

Pullin's Bakery has recalled its Stilton and Fig Relish Biscuits as they contain sesame seeds that are not mentioned in the ingredients list.

While there is a warning that sesame seeds are used on site, this is not sufficient as the product contains sesame seeds creating a possible health risk for anyone with a sesame allergy.

Pullin's Bakery has recalled its Stilton and Fig Relish Biscuits due to an unannounced allergen. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product details

Pullin's Bakery Stilton and Fig Relish Biscuits

Pack size: 155 g

Best-before dates: 05 March 2022, 12 March 2022, 19 March 2022

Allergens: sesame

A recall notice has been issued by Snaffling Pig for its Snaffling Pig Perfectly Salted Pork Scratchings because salmonella has been found in the product.

The Snaffling Pig has recalled its Perfectly Salted pork scratchings due to the presence of salmonella. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product details

Snaffling Pig Perfectly Salted Pork Scratchings

Pack size: 45 g

Best-before date: 11 June 2022

The Office for Product Safety and Standards has issued a recall notice for the Fashion 5 in 1 Hairy Dryer Volumizer Brush Hot Air Comb Curling and Wand Straighter sold through Wish.

This is because the product presents a risk of electric shock due to it being fitted with a non-compliant two-pin plug.

This hair straightener sold through Wish has been recalled due to a risk of electric shock. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product identifiers

Product name: Fashion 5-in-1 Hair Dryer Volumizer Brush Hot Air Hair Comb Curling and Wand Straighter

Barcode: 6983450235878

A firming cream sold through eBay has been recalled due to presenting a serious chemical risk.

The product contains 108 mg/kg of methylisothiazolinone which exceeds the maximum amount allowed in rinse-off products.

A firming cream sold on eBay has been recalled due to a serious chemical risk. - Credit: Trading Standards

Product identifiers

Product name: Bliss Fat Girl Sleep Firming Cream

Barcode: 651043014382

Batch: 1516056AA