Waitrose and Holland & Barrett recall products over safety issues
- Credit: PA
Pasta from Waitrose and seeds from Holland & Barrett are among several items which retailers have recalled due to health and safety concerns.
Trading Standards has issued warnings about several items which should be returned to the retailer for a full refund.
Holland & Barrett is recalling Holland & Barrett Hulled Sesame Seeds because salmonella has been found in the product.
Symptoms caused by salmonella typically include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.
Product details
Holland & Barrett Hulled Sesame Seeds
Pack size: 125 g
Best-before date: September 2022
Waitrose has issued a notice for the recall of two pasta products.
The Waitrose Prosciutto Cappelletti and Waitrose Essentials Cheese and Smoked Ham Tortelloni have been recalled due to the presence of undeclared pistachios.
This means the product is a health risk to anyone with an allergy to pistachio nuts.
Product details
Waitrose Prosciutto Cappelletti
Pack size: 310 g
Use-by dates: 20 February 2022 and 21 February 2022
Waitrose Essentials Cheese and Smoked Ham Tortelloni
Pack size: 300 g
Use-by date: 20 February 2022
Allergens (both products): nuts (pistachio nut)
Pullin's Bakery has recalled its Stilton and Fig Relish Biscuits as they contain sesame seeds that are not mentioned in the ingredients list.
While there is a warning that sesame seeds are used on site, this is not sufficient as the product contains sesame seeds creating a possible health risk for anyone with a sesame allergy.
Product details
Pullin's Bakery Stilton and Fig Relish Biscuits
Pack size: 155 g
Best-before dates: 05 March 2022, 12 March 2022, 19 March 2022
Allergens: sesame
A recall notice has been issued by Snaffling Pig for its Snaffling Pig Perfectly Salted Pork Scratchings because salmonella has been found in the product.
Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.
Product details
Snaffling Pig Perfectly Salted Pork Scratchings
Pack size: 45 g
Best-before date: 11 June 2022
The Office for Product Safety and Standards has issued a recall notice for the Fashion 5 in 1 Hairy Dryer Volumizer Brush Hot Air Comb Curling and Wand Straighter sold through Wish.
This is because the product presents a risk of electric shock due to it being fitted with a non-compliant two-pin plug.
Product identifiers
Product name: Fashion 5-in-1 Hair Dryer Volumizer Brush Hot Air Hair Comb Curling and Wand Straighter
Barcode: 6983450235878
A firming cream sold through eBay has been recalled due to presenting a serious chemical risk.
The product contains 108 mg/kg of methylisothiazolinone which exceeds the maximum amount allowed in rinse-off products.
Product identifiers
Product name: Bliss Fat Girl Sleep Firming Cream
Barcode: 651043014382
Batch: 1516056AA