Opinion

In a hybrid of reality TV and the important issue of libel, the Wagatha Christie trial has reached a close, awaiting a final ruling, in what feels like incredibly bad taste given the world news.

Care or care not for the issue, I can’t help but wonder what on earth either of these women, both mothers, were hoping to eventually gain from the case.

One winner, one loser? Is that possible now what with dredged up murky texts, vile communications and an unseemly underbelly to the whole tone?

I suppose I would have to say I can understand Coleen Rooney’s fury at her discovery. But that’s about it I’m afraid. Even if Rebekah Vardy is judged to have sold her friend down the river with full knowledge, I’m not sure the eventual story has warranted such issue.

This is, let’s remember, two incredibly rich, insensitively deaf to the world it seems, women with far too much time on their hands. Nothing more than being akin to a fifth form spat between two of the top dogs in high school. Their privileges and freedoms seemingly lost on Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy.

Unfortunately, these famous women, made so only by their overpaid husband’s careers, own oversized designer purses allowing them such indulgence. Were it actually two girls in their senior year at school, they’d be sat down by the head and told to shake hands or move away from each other? The issue is no more important than that. Also unfortunately, neither of them seems to possess the emotional intelligence to have decided enough was enough.

One journalist Tweeted a poignant message that had she been advising the women; she’d tell them to donate all the money being spent on legal proceedings to Deborah James’s Bowel Babe Fund and be home to their children.

A sentiment shared by, I would imagine, most level-headed people. Sadly, neither of the women took the opportunity, spending instead, inordinate amounts of money on such frivolity all while the cost of living has risen to 9% ensuring more families than ever are living on the bread line back in the real world.

This is their real world true, but do they have no knowledge of life for the masses causing them to be blind as well as deaf? To not see a world where they are so very lucky, and yes, I would use the world luck for neither of them seems to have utilised any discernible talent of their own to be afforded such wealth, is incredibly selfish.

They are mothers to nine children between them, responsible for teaching nine human beings how to be decent, good, kind and honest. This could have been an opportunity to teach their children about conflict and how to settle it amicably. Instead, they invited their offspring to watch a production of a circus show, vanity produced by them, after a media furore over how one may or may not have sold stories to the news about what the other is up to in her glamorous life?

Yes, it must be incredibly annoying to have had such intrusive stories published and worse to think there are friends who don’t have your best interest at heart. Likewise, I can see it would be hard going to be accused of being a snitch if you’re not. But it’s not exactly code cracking on the Enigma scale of interest, or so destructive to a reputation based on showing off, that this has been warranted. It’s been no more than poor taste entertainment exposing foul mouths and a lack of regard for the real world to the tune of quite literally hundreds of thousands of wasted pounds. Akin to the plot for a very lacklustre drama on Hallmark and not a reality with importance to anyone, including them.

Shameful on both sides. Both women need to find the ability to check their over privilege, humbly move on, and as the head of the year would tell them, shake hands or be away from each other.

Because really and truly, there’s a whole lot worse in the world than having stories written about your fabulous life or being accused of selling them, so back to reality they need to go. Which is for them, unlike children fleeing war-torn lands to freedom, mansions, designer shoes and nothing much more to worry about than if your hair looks nice.

Oh and of course now, after making themselves hostage to the legal profession, their reality also comes with a side of their dirty laundry having been seen by everyone. Whatever must the refugees we are welcoming from the Ukraine think when they see the British news I wonder?

Ruth Davies has a parenting blog at www.rocknrollerbaby.co.uk