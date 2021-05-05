160-year-old pub to be demolished to make way for seven homes

Published: 8:53 AM May 5, 2021

Waggon and Horses pub in Shipdham is set to be demolished. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

A village pub is set to be demolished to make way for seven new homes.

The former Waggon and Horses on Chapel Street in Shipdham, which has been used for residential and retail purposes since the pub closed in 1956, will finally be demolished after plans suffered a setback when an alteration was rejected in October last year.

A proposal to knock down the building has loomed over the village since 2017 and the proposal would also see the vacant fish and chip shop and dog grooming parlour adjacent demolished.

If planning permission is approved the new development would see two, two-bedroom and five three-bedroom affordable homes with parking and landscaping erected in place of the former pub.

It is hoped that the new development will attract younger families to Shipdham, with developers saying new residents will provide a boost to the local economy.

You may also want to watch:

The site contains asbestos-bearing materials which a contaminated land document said "may pose a risk to human health and water supply infrastructure".

Plans could see two retail units demolished. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

It said that mitigation measures had been recommended to "reduce these risks to an acceptable level".

A design and access statement read: "The detailed scheme has been designed to provide a high quality character development that complements and respects the context of the site and its surroundings, paying particular regard to the adjacent conservation area."

When permission for demolition was finally granted in March 2017 it received fierce opposition from residents and Shipdham Parish Council, after an alteration would have seen site access moved, and the prospective construction of 36 new homes on vacant land to the south side of Chapel Street.

At a meeting in October last year, Breckland Council's planning committee voted 8-2 against the planning officers's recommendation of approval, citing the permanent loss of a business in the village.

The building is 159 years old having been opened by then publican James Cox in 1862 and was used as a coal merchants for 60 years following its closure.







