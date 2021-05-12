Family left devastated after pet cat killed by air rifle pellet

Published: 11:36 AM May 12, 2021

Waffle the cat, from Downham Market, was shot with an air rifle pellet. - Credit: Helena Keys

A family who have been left devastated by the killing of their pet cat are warning others in the area following their tragic loss.

Helena Keys was walking her dog near the Downham Market train station at around 8.15pm on April 30 when her cat Waffle was shot with an air rifle.

The owner said Waffle and his brother Pancake liked to accompany them on walks and Waffle had decided to lay down in a driveway they were passing.

Miss Keys said: "I heard a loud shot and saw Waffle jump up, hiss and run away into some nearby bushes.

"I assumed he was okay as the idea that someone would shoot to kill a cat with me standing so near to him didn't seem very likely.

"When he didn't return home the same evening I began to worry and called for him all weekend."

Helena Keys (right) with her aunt Hilda. - Credit: Helena Keys

The 23-year-old returned to the area on Monday, May 3 and found his body in the same bushes.

Vets later confirmed that Waffle had been shot and killed by an air rifle pellet, which entered through his shoulder and travelled through his body to his other shoulder.

Miss Keys said: "The pellet was still in his body. Fortunately, the vet informed us that he would have died very quickly and didn't suffer for long."

She took to social media to warn other pet owners to be vigilant.

She said: "Waffle was loving, affectionate to everyone and didn't deserve what happened to him. I will miss him every day.

"Not only is the death of Waffle an absolute tragedy for me and my family, it also makes me deeply concerned for the many cat owners in Downham Market.

Waffle (right) with his brother Pancake. - Credit: Helena Keys

"To the man that did this I would say - we are aware of who you are and I honestly feel very sorry for you. You must be a sad individual to shoot a pet cat."

The family has been in contact with the police and the RSPCA.

Police confirmed they were contacted about the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson said: "Following a visit to the vets, it was established that the cat had been shot with an air gun pellet."

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident should contact PC Jamie Gollands on 101 quoting crime reference 36/30282/21.