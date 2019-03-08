'Vulnerable' football fan reported missing after match

Brian Hayden, 50, from Lowestoft, has been reported missing. Photo: Suffolk Police Archant

Suffolk Police are appealing for help to trace a man from Lowestoft who went missing after a football match.

Brian Hayden went missing on Sunday, September 1 after a football match between Bristol City versus Middlesborough. Photo: Suffolk Police Brian Hayden went missing on Sunday, September 1 after a football match between Bristol City versus Middlesborough. Photo: Suffolk Police

Brian Hayden, 50, was last seen by his family on Friday, August 30. He was reported missing the following Sunday.

He was last seen at a Bristol City versus Middlesborough football game in Bristol, but it is not known where he went after the match.

According to Mr Hayden's family, he is vulnerable and it is unknown where he is traveling to. However it is thought he could be using public transport as he left the family home on foot.

Brian Hayden is descibed as a white male, aged 50, of medium build with short grey hair and a short beard. He wears glasses and was last seen in a dark colourd t-shirt, grey shirts, and a grey hooded top.

Police enquiries are on-going to locate him and anyone with information of his whereabouts, or who may have seen a man matcghing the description, should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101 quoting CAD 321 September 1 2019.