News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Concern for vulnerable man last seen in Downham Market

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:25 PM January 4, 2022
Norfolk Police appeal for missing Downham Market man

John Boyd, 78, was last seen in Wales Court in Downham Market and has been missing since Tuesday afternoon - Credit: Supplied

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a missing Downham Market man.

John Boyd, 78, from Wimbotsham Road, was last seen at 1.30pm on Tuesday outside the Iceland store on Wales Court in Downham Market.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 9, of slim build with grey receding hair.

Norfolk Police are concerned for his welfare as he is considered vulnerable. 

Anyone who may have seen him or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident 210 of January 4.



Downham Market News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police officers

Man found dead in the sea at Corton named

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Victoria and Gavin Hunt, who run The Fox at Lyng, enjoyed a better Christmas in 2021

How is pub coping a year after getting no customers?

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Lewis Wright and Harry Crowe, Hughes delivery drivers, who saved a man whilst delivering an applianc

Delivery drivers save man's life after collapse

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Aftermath of the fatal accident that saw a car plough into a house near South Walsham.

Neighbours' shock after man dies in crash that left car in living room

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon