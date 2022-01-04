Concern for vulnerable man last seen in Downham Market

John Boyd, 78, was last seen in Wales Court in Downham Market and has been missing since Tuesday afternoon - Credit: Supplied

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a missing Downham Market man.

John Boyd, 78, from Wimbotsham Road, was last seen at 1.30pm on Tuesday outside the Iceland store on Wales Court in Downham Market.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 9, of slim build with grey receding hair.

Norfolk Police are concerned for his welfare as he is considered vulnerable.

Anyone who may have seen him or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident 210 of January 4.







