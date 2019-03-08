National retailer set to open first store in town

The new store is set to open on London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A family run business with more than 120 stores nationwide is set to open its first shop in the area.

The new VPZ store in Lowestoft town centre, which is set to open on Friday, June 21, as it aids local communities across the UK in switching to e-cigarettes. Picture: Mark Boggis The new VPZ store in Lowestoft town centre, which is set to open on Friday, June 21, as it aids local communities across the UK in switching to e-cigarettes. Picture: Mark Boggis

VPZ - the UK's leading vaping specialist - will open its doors in Lowestoft town centre on Friday, June 21.

The e-cigarette retailer will open its 125th VPZ store across the UK in Lowestoft, with five new jobs being created alongside an investment of £50,000.

The new store will open on London Road North in premises formerly leased by Claire's, after the accessories and jewellery retailer closed in February.

Specialising in vaping and alternative tobacco products, the new VPZ store is aligned to the ambitious growth of the firm, which opened its first store in Scotland in 2012.

Director Doug Mutter said: "We are excited to be opening the doors of our new VPZ store in Lowestoft as part of our growth plans across the UK.

"At a time when many businesses are exiting High Streets across the country, we are committed to creating jobs and investing in communities throughout the UK like we are doing in Lowestoft.

"Each new store opening helps us to achieve a greater reach, providing us with a platform to engage and educate even more smokers on the benefits of switching to vaping."

On opening weekend, the store will have a number of offers for existing vapers, and customers looking to make the switch will be able to get their hands on a free starter kit.

Customers will also benefit from double loyalty points on all purchases over the opening weekend.

Mr Mutter added: "We believe that it's important to thank our customers and continue to support them on their journey to becoming cigarette free.

"Vaping represents a huge public health opportunity and the market will continue to grow as increasing numbers of smokers recognise its effectiveness in helping people to quit smoking.

"Consumer education is crucial too and our knowledgeable staff are always available with advice that helps make it easy for smokers to make the switch and give up cigarettes once and for all."

The retailer plans to treble its store footprint to 300 by 2021, and according to its website it states: "We aim to expand even further until there is a VPZ on every high street and we can aid local communities across the UK in switching to e-cigarettes."