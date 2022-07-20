News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
VOTE NOW: Help decide Norfolk's 25 greatest icons

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 12:15 PM July 20, 2022
Updated: 12:31 PM July 20, 2022
Help us decide the 25 icons of Norfolk for Norfolk Day 2022

Help us decide on the 25 icons of Norfolk for Norfolk Day 2022

What, or who, are the 25 biggest icons of Norfolk? That's the question we posed to readers earlier this month, and now we have a shortlist of 50 from which to vote. 

This newspaper made the call ahead of Norfolk Day, which takes place on July 27.

More than 100 suggestions were received and have now been cut to a final shortlist of 50.  

Voting is open today, and the final 25 - including the overall winner - will be revealed on Norfolk Day. 

Broads Tourism chairman Greg Munford. Picture: Simon Finlay

Broads Tourism chairman Greg Munford.

Greg Munford, chief executive of this year's returning sponsor Richardson's Leisure Limited, was blown away by the suggestions received. 

He said: “We are delighted to continue our long association with Norfolk Day - celebrating all that is great about the places, people, and partnerships, and showcasing our wonderful communities at their absolute best! 

“We can’t wait to showcase our Norfolk icons.” 

The shortlist of 50 includes a mix of people, organisations, places, and landmarks.

