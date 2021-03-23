News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Poll to decide tracks for Classic Ibiza outdoor dance party

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:51 PM March 23, 2021   
DJ Goldierocks is set to play tunes at Classic Ibiza at Hatfield House this summer.

Music fans will be able to vote for their favourite of 12 shortlisted tracks to be added to the playlist of this year's Classic Ibiza event at Blickling Estate. 

The five most popular songs will be added to the set of more than 30 house classics at the Saturday, August 7 outdoor dance party. 

Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward said: "Selecting the tracks every year is one of the best parts of the job and we love sharing the fun with our audience.

"There’s a real cross-section of tunes in the shortlist, from old-school piano house and iconic club classics, to big-beat, drum and bass and trance."

The shortlisted tracks, which were chosen by the event's Facebook followers, are: The Man With The Red Face by Laurent Garnier; Inner City Life by Goldie; Need U (100%) by Duke Dumont feat. A*M*E*, Gypsy Woman (La Da Dee La Da Da) by Crystal Waters, Good Life by Inner City, Where Love Lives by Alison Limerick, Frankie Knuckles and David Morales; Finally by CeCe Peniston and David Morales, Professional Widow by Tori Amos and Armand Van Helden, Red Alert by Basement Jaxx, I See You Baby by Groove Armada, Gramma Funk by Fatboy Slim, Infinity 2008 by Guru Josh Project and DJ Klaas and Saltwater by Chicane and Moya Brennan.

The winning songs will be performed by the 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra, DJ Goldierocks and live vocalists. They will be announced on April 16.

This summer’s show, which was postponed from 2020, will include an extra hour-long chill-out DJ set performed by Jose Luis, an enhanced light-show and an increased number of toilets.

Tickets for the event have already sold out, but more could be issued if the coronavirus situation continues to improve and social distancing can be eased. 

The shortlisted songs can be listened to on Spotify, search for Classic Ibiza Track poll shortlist, and voting opens on March 29, visit the show's Facebook page for more details.


