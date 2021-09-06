Vote: Tell us your favourite pubs and restaurants in Norfolk

Published: 9:00 AM September 6, 2021

The finalists have been announced - now it's time to pick your winners!

We're celebrating our hospitality heroes as part of National Hospitality Day, which falls on Saturday, September 18.

It has been organised by four charities after a challenging 18 months for the industry, during which thousands of jobs have been lost, businesses have closed and owners have been forced to shut their doors for weeks at a time.

Now, they're back open - and we're encouraging everyone to support them by booking a table on September 18.

You can also donate to the various causes involved here.

We asked you to nominate your favourites restaurants, pubs, cafés and hotels, which we've whittled down into a list of finalists.

Now, you have until Monday, September 13 to vote for your favourite. Winners will be revealed on September 18.

