Lifeboat station sees changing of the guard
- Credit: Happisburgh RNLI
There has been a major changing of the guard at a north Norfolk lifeboat station, following the death of one long-serving volunteer and four other members standing down.
It means volunteer careers totalling more than 100 years at the RNLI station have come to an end.
Jack Hall had been involved with the station since it re-opened in 1965, serving in many roles including as chairman and president. He passed away on March 10.
A spokesman for the station staid: "He will be sadly missed by the station and the RNLI for all the years of dedicated help and support."
Tim Gimmer, Jake Munday, Colin Fleming and Jan Withers have all stood down from their roles.
You may also want to watch:
Mr Gimmer joined the team in 2001 and has been a crewman, helmsman, fundraiser and RNLI ambassador. He also provided the 'colour party' for the RNLI standard at the Annual National Service for Seafarers at St Paul's Cathedral in London in 2014.
Mr Grimmer said: “This marks the end of 20 years of service that has been a big part of my life, enjoyable stressful and rewarding at the same time. I would like to thank all the people fundraising and operational that have supported me. I hope the station will go from strength to strength and I wish it well for the future."
Most Read
- 1 Pregnant woman's heartache after husband's sudden death
- 2 New bid to replace £595,000 seafront house with 'striking' family home
- 3 Pub for sale after owners faced 'barrage of abuse' over homes plan
- 4 Noise warning issued due to training at RAF Lakenheath
- 5 Chief constable Simon Bailey to step down from Norfolk force
- 6 Man who started dealing drugs after losing job jailed 28 months
- 7 Norfolk's new temporary chief constable revealed
- 8 Plans for 115-bed hotel at 'eyesore' site in Norwich turned down
- 9 'Valuable' free car park bought by council to prevent it being sold off
- 10 Single firm to run bin collections across three Norfolk districts
Operations manager, Cubitt Siely, thanked Mr Grimmer for his service and said the station's door would always be open to him.
Mr Munday joined the crew in 2009, and has now stepped down due to work commitments. He said: “I am sad to have to stand down but my family comes first.
"I will miss the camaraderie of the station most and that I will not be there to help the community we served. If things change I will be back to Happisburgh or another RNLI station to put my skills to good use."
Colin Fleming also joined in 2009 and became one of the deputy launching authorities. He said: "I joined the RNLI when I finished work. It gave me a purpose in life, not only giving me something to do but being able to give back to the community in so many ways."
Ms Withers joined as fundraising chairman last year, but has now stood down due to a change in her circumstances.
The station is on the lookout for new volunteers, anyone interested can call 01692 583269 or email happisburgh@rnli.org.uk