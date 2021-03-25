Lifeboat station sees changing of the guard

Published: 10:28 AM March 25, 2021

From left, Will Baker, Christian Larter, Jake Munday and Tim Grimmer on Jake and Tim's last trip out with Happisburgh Lifeboat. - Credit: Happisburgh RNLI

There has been a major changing of the guard at a north Norfolk lifeboat station, following the death of one long-serving volunteer and four other members standing down.

It means volunteer careers totalling more than 100 years at the RNLI station have come to an end.

Jack Hall had been involved with the station since it re-opened in 1965, serving in many roles including as chairman and president. He passed away on March 10.

A spokesman for the station staid: "He will be sadly missed by the station and the RNLI for all the years of dedicated help and support."

Jack Hall, left, with Cedric Cox. Mr Hall died earlier this year after many years volunteering with the Happisburgh RNLI. - Credit: Happisburgh RNLI

Tim Gimmer, Jake Munday, Colin Fleming and Jan Withers have all stood down from their roles.

Mr Gimmer joined the team in 2001 and has been a crewman, helmsman, fundraiser and RNLI ambassador. He also provided the 'colour party' for the RNLI standard at the Annual National Service for Seafarers at St Paul's Cathedral in London in 2014.

Tim Grimmer, who is standing down from his volunteer role at Happsiburgh RNLI. - Credit: Happisburgh RNLI

Mr Grimmer said: “This marks the end of 20 years of service that has been a big part of my life, enjoyable stressful and rewarding at the same time. I would like to thank all the people fundraising and operational that have supported me. I hope the station will go from strength to strength and I wish it well for the future."

Operations manager, Cubitt Siely, thanked Mr Grimmer for his service and said the station's door would always be open to him.

Mr Munday joined the crew in 2009, and has now stepped down due to work commitments. He said: “I am sad to have to stand down but my family comes first.

Jake Munday, who is standing down from his volunteer role at Happsiburgh RNLI. - Credit: Happisburgh RNLI

"I will miss the camaraderie of the station most and that I will not be there to help the community we served. If things change I will be back to Happisburgh or another RNLI station to put my skills to good use."

Colin Fleming also joined in 2009 and became one of the deputy launching authorities. He said: "I joined the RNLI when I finished work. It gave me a purpose in life, not only giving me something to do but being able to give back to the community in so many ways."

Colin Fleming, who is standing down from his volunteer role at Happsiburgh RNLI. - Credit: Happisburgh RNLI

Ms Withers joined as fundraising chairman last year, but has now stood down due to a change in her circumstances.

The station is on the lookout for new volunteers, anyone interested can call 01692 583269 or email happisburgh@rnli.org.uk



