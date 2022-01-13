News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Volunteers needed to be 'sniffed' by trainee police dogs

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:30 PM January 13, 2022
Jim and Olly from Crown Canine Security Solutions completing their passive and pyro annual team assessment

A dog training company is looking for volunteers to help train pooches to sniff out drugs and bombs.

Crown Canine Security Solutions, run by Phil Bowyer, run regular training sessions at Queen Mary Centre in Wisbech.

The clever dogs go on to work with the police, prison service, and private security teams and can detect drugs, explosives and firearms. 

Gary and Buzz during their drugs and pyrotechnics detection course.

The dogs Mr Bowyer trains are predominantly springer spaniels, labradors and pointers — which are all gun dog breeds. Sniffer dogs are trained in 100 hours across 16 days.

Mr Bowyer, whose company is based in Cambridge, said: "I currently have a great bunch of people who assist me by being 'sniffed' by the dogs that I train. But it's always nice to have some new faces come along.

"There are refreshments and plenty of banter and you get to help with a worthy cause as well. Please come along and support this deserving activity."

Jim and Olly from Crown Canine Security Solutions completing their passive and pyro annual team assessment

The next training sessions are on:

  • Monday, January 17
  • Tuesday, January 18
  • Thursday, January 20

The sessions run from 9.30am to 12pm and from 1.15pm to 2.30pm

Covid restrictions will apply while at the training.

