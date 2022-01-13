Volunteers needed to be 'sniffed' by trainee police dogs
- Credit: Crown Canine Security Solutions
A dog training company is looking for volunteers to help train pooches to sniff out drugs and bombs.
Crown Canine Security Solutions, run by Phil Bowyer, run regular training sessions at Queen Mary Centre in Wisbech.
The clever dogs go on to work with the police, prison service, and private security teams and can detect drugs, explosives and firearms.
The dogs Mr Bowyer trains are predominantly springer spaniels, labradors and pointers — which are all gun dog breeds. Sniffer dogs are trained in 100 hours across 16 days.
Mr Bowyer, whose company is based in Cambridge, said: "I currently have a great bunch of people who assist me by being 'sniffed' by the dogs that I train. But it's always nice to have some new faces come along.
"There are refreshments and plenty of banter and you get to help with a worthy cause as well. Please come along and support this deserving activity."
The next training sessions are on:
Most Read
- 1 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
- 2 Two Land Rovers overturn on A148
- 3 Two Norfolk businesses to feature on BBC One programme
- 4 Roofer kept ripping off customers AFTER pleading guilty to fraud
- 5 Man dies after suffering medical episode in Iceland store
- 6 Pub and hotel getting hot tub cabins, street food park and crazy golf
- 7 Flat on north Norfolk's 'Champagne coast' sells for £1 million
- 8 'Does somebody have to die?' - plea for road be gritted amid icy weather
- 9 'Increasing concern' in search for missing north Norfolk woman
- 10 Speed camera installed on 'rat run' after eight-year campaign
- Monday, January 17
- Tuesday, January 18
- Thursday, January 20
The sessions run from 9.30am to 12pm and from 1.15pm to 2.30pm
Covid restrictions will apply while at the training.