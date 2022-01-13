Volunteers needed to be 'sniffed' by trainee police dogs

Jim and Olly completing their passive and pyro annual team assessment - Credit: Crown Canine Security Solutions

A dog training company is looking for volunteers to help train pooches to sniff out drugs and bombs.

Crown Canine Security Solutions, run by Phil Bowyer, run regular training sessions at Queen Mary Centre in Wisbech.

The clever dogs go on to work with the police, prison service, and private security teams and can detect drugs, explosives and firearms.

Gary and Buzz from Crown Canine Security Solutions during their drugs and pyrotechnics detection course. - Credit: Crown Canine Security Solutions

The dogs Mr Bowyer trains are predominantly springer spaniels, labradors and pointers — which are all gun dog breeds. Sniffer dogs are trained in 100 hours across 16 days.

Mr Bowyer, whose company is based in Cambridge, said: "I currently have a great bunch of people who assist me by being 'sniffed' by the dogs that I train. But it's always nice to have some new faces come along.

"There are refreshments and plenty of banter and you get to help with a worthy cause as well. Please come along and support this deserving activity."

Jim and Olly completing their passive and pyro annual team assessment - Credit: Crown Canine Security Solutions

The next training sessions are on:

Monday, January 17

Tuesday, January 18

Thursday, January 20

The sessions run from 9.30am to 12pm and from 1.15pm to 2.30pm

Covid restrictions will apply while at the training.