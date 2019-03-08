Volunteers needed to help keep guildhall open

St George's Guildhall at King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

More volunteers are needed to help visitors access a historic building.

The Shakespeare's Guildhall Trust and National Trust need more people to help open up St George's Guildhall in King's Lynn.

A limited number of dedicated volunteers has been taking turns to open the the building to visitors, as and when they can.

The medieval complex, on King Street, housed King's Lynn Arts Centre until it closed two years ago. Since then it has been a hall for hire.

Guildhall trust chair Ivor Rowlands said: "We've had a really positive meeting with the West Norfolk National Trust Association and local National Trust management and they really want to help us improve the visitor experience at the guildhall. To do this we need to have more regular and longer opening hours and this requires more volunteers."

No experience or specialist knowledge is needed. For more e-mail shakespearesguildhall@gmail.com.