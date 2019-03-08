Community rallies together to clear rubbish from streets
PUBLISHED: 15:00 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:01 29 July 2019
Archant
Cigarette butts, cans and bottles filled more than a dozen bags at the town's litter pick last weekend.
Around 26 residents and town councillors came together to clean the streets of the Bungay's centre and the surrounding areas.
The litter pick, which is organised by the Bungay Town Council, collected 20 bags of rubbish on the day - five bags fewer than their pick in March.
Bungay Town Clerk, Jeremy Burton thanked everyone who took part in the litter pick and commended the volunteers for taking such pride in their town.
Mr Burton said: "It was great to see such a fantastic community spirit within the town."
The next litter pick is scheduled for Sunday, August 18 at 10am. Volunteers are asked to meet at the town council offices on Broad Street.
Equipment is provided and everyone is welcome.