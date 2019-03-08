Community rallies together to clear rubbish from streets

It was five bags less than their pick in March. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Town Council Archant

Cigarette butts, cans and bottles filled more than a dozen bags at the town's litter pick last weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Litter pickers cleaned up cigarette butts, cans and bottles. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Town Council Litter pickers cleaned up cigarette butts, cans and bottles. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Town Council

Around 26 residents and town councillors came together to clean the streets of the Bungay's centre and the surrounding areas.

The litter pick, which is organised by the Bungay Town Council, collected 20 bags of rubbish on the day - five bags fewer than their pick in March.

Bungay Town Clerk, Jeremy Burton thanked everyone who took part in the litter pick and commended the volunteers for taking such pride in their town.

Mr Burton said: "It was great to see such a fantastic community spirit within the town."

The next litter pick is scheduled for Sunday, August 18 at 10am. Volunteers are asked to meet at the town council offices on Broad Street.

More than a dozen bags at the town’s litter pick last weekend. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Town Council More than a dozen bags at the town’s litter pick last weekend. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Town Council

Equipment is provided and everyone is welcome.

Town Clerk, Jeremy Burton said: "“It was great to see such a fantastic community spirit". Picture: Contributed by Bungay Town Council Town Clerk, Jeremy Burton said: "“It was great to see such a fantastic community spirit". Picture: Contributed by Bungay Town Council

You may also want to watch:

They collected 20 bags of rubbish on the day. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Town Council They collected 20 bags of rubbish on the day. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Town Council