Volunteers brave the cold and rain for Christmas time beach clean

Litter pickers at the ready as people gather in the rain for the Holkham beach clean at Wells beach, led by Jonathan Holt, front centre in green, Holkham Nature Reserve warden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2018

Volunteers braved the December cold and heavy rain to take to the beach for a Christmas time clean up.

Thirty five people from as far as Germany spent their Sunday collecting litter on the beach at Wells and Holkham on the north Norfolk coast in a clean up organised by Holkham Hall warden Jonathan Holt.

Volunteers helped gather 25 full bags of litter, including two camping chairs and a fishing buoy, with most of what was collected including bits of fishing net, plastic straws and wet wipes.

Mr Holt said: “It’s a very beautiful area. People want to spend time making a difference.

“You often get more litter on the beach during winter because of bad weather and storms. It’s very rewarding making a difference to the environment.

“Despite the torrential rain everyone had a great time.”