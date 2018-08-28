Search

Advanced search

Volunteers brave the cold and rain for Christmas time beach clean

PUBLISHED: 09:53 24 December 2018

Litter pickers at the ready as people gather in the rain for the Holkham beach clean at Wells beach, led by Jonathan Holt, front centre in green, Holkham Nature Reserve warden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Litter pickers at the ready as people gather in the rain for the Holkham beach clean at Wells beach, led by Jonathan Holt, front centre in green, Holkham Nature Reserve warden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2018

Volunteers braved the December cold and heavy rain to take to the beach for a Christmas time clean up.

Litter pickers at the ready as people gather in the rain for the Holkham beach clean at Wells beach, led by Jonathan Holt, left, Holkham Nature Reserve warden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLitter pickers at the ready as people gather in the rain for the Holkham beach clean at Wells beach, led by Jonathan Holt, left, Holkham Nature Reserve warden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Thirty five people from as far as Germany spent their Sunday collecting litter on the beach at Wells and Holkham on the north Norfolk coast in a clean up organised by Holkham Hall warden Jonathan Holt.

Volunteers helped gather 25 full bags of litter, including two camping chairs and a fishing buoy, with most of what was collected including bits of fishing net, plastic straws and wet wipes.

Mr Holt said: “It’s a very beautiful area. People want to spend time making a difference.

“You often get more litter on the beach during winter because of bad weather and storms. It’s very rewarding making a difference to the environment.

Amelie Whitaker, 14, with her dad, Alex, and sister Isla, 11, ready with litter pickers at the ready for the Holkham beach clean at Wells beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAmelie Whitaker, 14, with her dad, Alex, and sister Isla, 11, ready with litter pickers at the ready for the Holkham beach clean at Wells beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Despite the torrential rain everyone had a great time.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

The scene of a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith

WATCH: Couple discover cobwebs and live maggot inside packet of cereal

Sylvester Coleman and his partner Jade Kadolski discovered cobwebs and a maggot inside a box of cereal bought from Tesco in Swaffham. Picture: Sylvester Coleman

Family to be reunited with missing man Josh Barnes

Josh Barnes, who had been missing since the early hours of Saturday, December 22 is to be reunited with his family after being found. Picture: The Barnes family

Man dies in Suffolk crash which closed road for eight hours

A fatal road traffic collission occurred on the B112 between Mildenhall and Lakenheath on Sunday December 23rd. The road is now open Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Burglar arrested while opening Christmas presents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Michael Bailey: Devoid of quality, Big Ben, no Norwich advantage and the yellow wall – Six things learned from City’s Blackburn triumph

#includeImage($article, 225)

New UK trailer released for film based on Norwich wrestler’s life

#includeImage($article, 225)

Graffitied vehicle in dangerous condition stopped by police

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich community centre hit by burglars just days before Christmas

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk GPs not sure how long patients wait for appointments

Doctors in Norfolk don't know how long patients are waiting for appointments. Photo: Getty Images

Eight places in Norfolk and Suffolk you can go for a Christmas swim

The Christmas Day swim at Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Family to be reunited with missing man Josh Barnes

Josh Barnes, who had been missing since the early hours of Saturday, December 22 is to be reunited with his family after being found. Picture: The Barnes family

Who will support the homeless this Christmas - and how you can help

Charities, community groups and churches will come together on Christmas to support rough sleepers and those in need. Photo: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists