Two people taken to hospital after A47 crash
PUBLISHED: 18:15 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:15 30 June 2020
Two people have been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash on the A47.
The crash took place on the Great Yarmouth-bound Acle Straight around 4pm on Tuesday, June 30, according to Chris Neil, critical care paramedic from Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS).
He was one of three volunteer clinicians who attended the emergency after being called out for support by the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST), Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and Norfolk Police.
Mr Neil said the crash happened at the Yarmouth end where the dual carriageway turns into a single road, which was blocked following the collision.
He added that three adults, one from each car, were treated by NARS paramedics and one of the drivers who had minor injuries did not go to hospital. The other two were taken to hospital by EEAST paramedics.
