Learn how to save a life - by volunteering to train as a first aider with St John Ambulance

PUBLISHED: 09:36 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:36 28 December 2018

People are being encouraged to enrol as a volunteer with St John Ambulance in Suffolk in 2019 and learn how to save a life. Picture: St John Ambulance

People are being encouraged to enrol as a volunteer with St John Ambulance in Suffolk in 2019 and learn how to save a life. Picture: St John Ambulance

Once this training has been completed successfully, new adult volunteers will have a chance to take their skills out to public gatherings in the local area and deliver life saving first aid to anyone who needs it.

Volunteers meet every week at their local unit to participate in structured first aid training. All volunteers are asked to give a minimum of 60 hours per year and all applicants will need to pass an enhanced disclosure and barring service check.

Lee Taylor, district manager for St John Ambulance in Suffolk, said: “Every year, many people make New Year’s Resolutions and try to keep them for as long as possible, but these often get forgotten as daily schedules recommence in the week or so after New Year’s Day.

“I’d like to encourage people in Suffolk to think about something a little more far-reaching in 2019 which would have a potentially huge impact on local communities – volunteering with St John Ambulance.

“By enrolling with us, you will be taught an incredibly important set of skills which will enable you to save a life, and after a few months you will be able to go out on duty in the community and help people when they most need it.”

If you are interested in volunteering for St John Ambulance in Suffolk in 2019, email lee.taylor@sja.org.uk or east-volunteering@sja.org.uk to register your interest.

