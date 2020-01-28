Volunteer call for Dippy the diplodocus cathedral show

Dippy the diplodocus which is coming to Norwich Cathedral in summer 2020. Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum Trustees of the Natural History Museum

It is expected to attract hordes of people and will act as the final stop of a successful nationwide tour.

This summer, Norwich Cathedral will be hosting the Natural History Museum's Dippy the diplodocus from July 11 until October 31.

Norwich Cathedral team with Ploddy the dinosaur for the 2019 Lord Mayor's Procession. The team is looking forward to introducing Dippy the diplodicus to the cathedral in 2020. Picture: Bill Smith Norwich Cathedral team with Ploddy the dinosaur for the 2019 Lord Mayor's Procession. The team is looking forward to introducing Dippy the diplodicus to the cathedral in 2020. Picture: Bill Smith

And to boost the visitor experience, the cathedral is appealing for about 200 volunteers to play an important part in the attraction's prehistoric adventure.

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Revd Jane Hedges, said: "We would love to have volunteers from many different backgrounds and with lots of different experiences join us for our Dippy adventure and help make Dippy's visit an unforgettable experience for thousands of visitors.

"You don't need to have previous experience of volunteering, or be a dinosaur expert to get involved. You just need to enjoy meeting people, have a friendly and helpful attitude and lots of enthusiasm."

The famous 26-metre (85 foot) long dinosaur cast took centre stage in the Natural History Museum's Hinzte Hall for many years before embarking on the current UK tour.

Dippy on Tour, brought about by the Natural History Museum in partnership with the Garfield Weston Foundation, has so far attracted 1.5m visitors and Norwich Cathedral is the eighth and final stop.

Volunteers at the Norwich Cathedral event will have the chance to benefit from specialist training, develop new skills and enjoy behind-the-scenes access.

The visitor experience volunteers will help to provide a warm welcome to all of the thousands of people that are expected to come to the cathedral to see Dippy, run activities and help with special events.

All visitor experience volunteers will be required to commit to the equivalent of four hours a week over the 16-week Dippy on Tour exhibition

The duty manager volunteers will lead the visitor experience volunteers and will need to commit to volunteering for one day a week or more throughout the exhibition.

Both volunteer opportunities are open to people aged 18 and over and the deadline to apply is midnight on March 16. Inductions and training for both roles will take place in May and June.

For details email dippyvolunteering@cathedral.org.uk or visit www.cathedral.org.uk




























































































































































































