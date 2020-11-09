Search

Music foundation grants Waveney group £30,000

PUBLISHED: 15:01 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 09 November 2020

Helen Hayes, Founder of Swell Music CIC. Credit: Swell Music CIC

Helen Hayes, Founder of Swell Music CIC. Credit: Swell Music CIC

Archant

A music organisation has received vital funding to support the most vulnerable in the Waveney community through music activities.

Swell Music CIC, was founded to support vulnerable groups in Suffolk and East Anglia to access wellbeing related music activities and has been awarded two major grants this week.

The not-for-profit organisation has been awarded £29,600 by the Youth Music Foundation to run a project supporting up and coming musicians who are neurologically diverse.

The project will give mentoring and paid commissions to five young adults from the local area who show the potential to be professional musicians, but who may otherwise face significant challenges because of their neuro-diverse conditions.

Helen Hayes, the founding director of the group, said: “I know that the Youth Music grant will allow some very talented young adults to take their first steps as professional musicians, while the East Suffolk funding will ensure that people living with Parkinson’s will have the best chances to access music-making sessions which will bring about benefits to their mental and physical wellbeing.”

