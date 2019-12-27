Search

Advanced search

Visally impaired man missing in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 23:52 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 23:52 27 December 2019

Police are appealing for help to trace Desmond Burton who has gone missing in Reepham. Photo: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help to trace Desmond Burton who has gone missing in Reepham. Photo: Norfolk Police

Archant

A visually impaired man in his 50s has gone missing in Norfolk.

Police are appealing for help to trace Desmond Burton who has gone missing in Reepham.

Mr Burton, aged 58, left his home address in New Road at 4pm this afternoon (Friday, December 27).

You may also want to watch:

He was then last seen at approximately 5pm at the church in Cawston, heading towards Booton Road.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Mr Burton who is visually impaired, and described as white, approximately 5ft 8" tall and of stocky build.

He was last seen wearing black trousers, black boots, a dark jumper and a blue jacket with some silver duct tape on one of the sleeves.

Anyone who may have seen Desmond, or may know of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 397 of Friday, December 27.

Most Read

Revealed: The full list of Norfolk people named in the New Year’s Honours List

A selection of Norfolk people who have appeared on the New Year's Honours List. Pictures: Various

Couple’s dream wedding in tatters as hotel ceases trading

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. Bradley Wortley and Tori Vassiere. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY/ Bradley Wortley

Wetherspoons submits licence application for new pub

Wetherspoons has submitted an licensing application for its new pub to be built in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Visally impaired man missing in Norfolk

Police are appealing for help to trace Desmond Burton who has gone missing in Reepham. Photo: Norfolk Police

Concerns over parking problems after housing firm bids to build more homes on large estate

The Queen's Hill housing development in Costessey on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

Couple’s dream wedding in tatters as hotel ceases trading

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. Bradley Wortley and Tori Vassiere. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY/ Bradley Wortley

All the pictures of the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas in Norfolk

Prince George and Princess Charlotte after attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 25, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Christmas. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Visally impaired man missing in Norfolk

Police are appealing for help to trace Desmond Burton who has gone missing in Reepham. Photo: Norfolk Police

Revealed: The full list of Norfolk people named in the New Year’s Honours List

A selection of Norfolk people who have appeared on the New Year's Honours List. Pictures: Various

Couple’s dream wedding in tatters as hotel ceases trading

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. Bradley Wortley and Tori Vassiere. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY/ Bradley Wortley

Tributes paid to Norwich City superfan ‘Kingo’

Julian 'Kingo' King, from Dereham, has died at the age of 57. Mr King was good friends with Norwich City legend Wes Hoolahan. Picture: The King family

From plumber to principal - college boss made OBE in New Year’s Honours

Principal of City College, Norwich Corrienne Peasgood has been made an OBE in the New Years Honours 2019. Picture: New Anglia LEP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists