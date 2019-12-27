Visally impaired man missing in Norfolk

A visually impaired man in his 50s has gone missing in Norfolk.

Police are appealing for help to trace Desmond Burton who has gone missing in Reepham.

Mr Burton, aged 58, left his home address in New Road at 4pm this afternoon (Friday, December 27).

He was then last seen at approximately 5pm at the church in Cawston, heading towards Booton Road.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Mr Burton who is visually impaired, and described as white, approximately 5ft 8" tall and of stocky build.

He was last seen wearing black trousers, black boots, a dark jumper and a blue jacket with some silver duct tape on one of the sleeves.

Anyone who may have seen Desmond, or may know of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 397 of Friday, December 27.