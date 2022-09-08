Visitors to Sandringham Estate send prayers to Queen
- Credit: Ian Burt
Visitors to the Queen’s Norfolk home have sent prayers to the monarch and her family, amid heightened concerns for her health.
People headed to Sandringham Estate this afternoon, after Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier saying that she was under "medical supervision" at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland.
At Sandringham, gardeners could be see tidying up the front of the Norwich Gate.
A weekly task, it was expected to be carried out tomorrow but plans were altered to bring the work ahead of schedule.
James Platten, Sandringham’s visitor enterprises operations manager, said: “Obviously we wish the Queen well and our thoughts are with her and her family at that time.”
Among visitors to the estate were friends Freda Smithies, 81, and Anne Mitchell, 87, of Cambridgeshire.
They were part of a coach trip visiting the site and said they “felt closer” to the Queen by being there.
Mrs Mitchell added: “We have spent most of our life growing up with the Queen.
“As school children we had to write letters to her for a competition after Prince Charles was born. We didn’t win of course, but the Royal Family have been a big part of our lives.”
Mrs Smithies said: “Our generation really feels the impact of this and we are sad to hear of the Queen’s concerning condition.”
Well wishers also visited the church of St Mary Magdalene to offer their prayers to the Queen.