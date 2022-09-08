News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Visitors to Sandringham Estate send prayers to Queen

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 5:15 PM September 8, 2022
Updated: 5:37 PM September 8, 2022
Flowers and flags have been placed at the gates of Sandringham Estate following the news of the Queen's health

Flowers and flags have been placed at the gates of Sandringham Estate following the news of the Queen's health - Credit: Ian Burt

Visitors to the Queen’s Norfolk home have sent prayers to the monarch and her family, amid heightened concerns for her health.

People headed to Sandringham Estate this afternoon, after Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier saying that she was under "medical supervision" at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland.

A gardener tends to the area outside the gates at Sandringham Estate

A gardener tends to the area outside the gates at Sandringham Estate - Credit: Ian Burt

At Sandringham, gardeners could be see tidying up the front of the Norwich Gate.

Visitors to Sandringham Estate have offered prayers and well-wishes to the Queen following news of her health

Visitors to Sandringham Estate have offered prayers and well-wishes to the Queen following news of her health - Credit: Ian Burt

A weekly task, it was expected to be carried out tomorrow but plans were altered to bring the work ahead of schedule.

A flag flutters in the wind at Sandringham

A flag flutters in the wind at Sandringham - Credit: Ian Burt

James Platten, Sandringham’s visitor enterprises operations manager, said: “Obviously we wish the Queen well and our thoughts are with her and her family at that time.”

Among visitors to the estate were friends Freda Smithies, 81, and Anne Mitchell, 87, of Cambridgeshire.

They were part of a coach trip visiting the site and said they “felt closer” to the Queen by being there.

Freda Smithies, 81, and Anne Mitchell, 87, of Cambridgeshire

Freda Smithies, 81, and Anne Mitchell, 87, of Cambridgeshire - Credit: Ian Burt

Mrs Mitchell added: “We have spent most of our life growing up with the Queen.

“As school children we had to write letters to her for a competition after Prince Charles was born. We didn’t win of course, but the Royal Family have been a big part of our lives.”

Television crews arrived at Sandringham Estate on Thursday

Television crews arrived at Sandringham Estate on Thursday - Credit: Ian Burt

Mrs Smithies said: “Our generation really feels the impact of this and we are sad to hear of the Queen’s concerning condition.”

Well wishers also visited the church of St Mary Magdalene to offer their prayers to the Queen.

