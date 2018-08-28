Search

Visitors have just days left to greet the GoGo Hares at north Norfolk council

PUBLISHED: 13:56 20 November 2018

Lepus. Photo: NNDC

Lepus. Photo: NNDC

Archant

Visitors to a north Norfolk council office have just days left to greet two of the GoGo Hares before they head home for Christmas events.

A Hare Through The Seasons. Photo: NNDCA Hare Through The Seasons. Photo: NNDC

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) are hosting two of the north Norfolk GoGo Hares at their Cromer Road office: A Hare Through The Seasons, and Lepus.

The hares were part of the 2018 Break GoGo trail that took place over the summer.

And visitors have just a few days left to meet Lepus before he returns to North Walsham on November 24 for the Christmas lights switch on, while A Hare Through The Seasons will return to Holt Country Park in time for the Christmas Woodland Trail on December 19 to 20, where children will get to meet Father Christmas and learn about how animals are traditionally used in woodland management.

While the hares are in reception at NNDC they will continue fundraising for Break Charity, and visitors are even invited to snap selfies with them.

