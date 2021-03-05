Visitors from Leicestershire among 160 fined for Covid breaches

Published: 3:50 PM March 5, 2021

Visitors to the coast from Leicestershire, London and Bedfordshire were among scores of people fined for breaching Covid-19 regulations this past week.

And police were also called to break up four house parties across Norfolk, including one where more than 15 people were gathered which resulted in the adults present receiving £800 fines.

While some restrictions are being lifted on Monday, Norfolk Constabulary's temporary assistant chief constable has warned people not to lose focus, amid fears rule-breaking is about to take another spike.

It is feared that with the rules slightly changing this coming Monday that people may begin to take liberties.

This has led Julie Wvendth to issue a reminder that while people can meet one other person outdoors socially, it does not mean the lockdown is over.

She said: "Infection rates in our area are predominantly low and this, combined with the plan to gradually ease restrictions will undoubtedly influence people's behaviour. However, we've been here before.

"We've seen how cases can suddenly increase when restrictions are eased and this is a situation that none of us want to be in."

Her warning comes after a weekend in which Norfolk police officers issued 160 fixed penalty notices for "blatant" lockdown breaches.

Among these incidents were four house parties in the Great Yarmouth, Attleborough and Thetford areas, and people travelling to visit coastal areas from as far away as Leicestershire, London, Essex, Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire.

She added: "While the roadmap journey has begun, the stay at home rule remains in place, so our officers will be patrolling areas as they have done throughout lockdown and using their powers as and when they are required.

"Naturally, as restrictions begin to ease our policing approach to enforcement will adapt to reflect this,

"However, for now, anyone who is found to be blatantly ignoring restrictions will leave officers with no choice but to take enforcement action."

Throughout the pandemic, officers have been called upon to enforce lockdown restrictions and, where necessary, issue fixed penalty notices to people breaking the rules.

In recent weeks, fines have been issued for a range of different breaches, including a group of six men playing football together and somebody who drove from Mildenhall to Scatby for fish and chips.