Search

Advanced search

Visitors flock to beach as more fine weather expected for Sunday

PUBLISHED: 08:54 31 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:58 31 May 2020

Ted Morgan, one of the RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ted Morgan, one of the RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

Lifeguards have made a welcome return to one north Norfolk beach as hundreds of people have been flocking to the coast.

Ted Morgan, one of the RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYTed Morgan, one of the RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sea Palling was the first Norfolk beach to see the return of RNLI lifeguards on Saturday, May 30.

And thanks to clear blue skies and temperatures of up to 21 degrees, many people headed there to sunbathe and take to the water between the lifeguards’ yellow and red safety flags.

But although there has been a slight easing of lockdown measures, the RNLI has reminded people to take care and stay socially distant from others.

Darren Lewis, RNLI lifesaving manager, said: “Our lifeguards have a vital role in making sure visitors to the beach are aware of their surroundings, the potential dangers at the beach and providing a lifesaving rescue service should anyone get into trouble.”

Ted Morgan, left, and Jack Goodspeed, RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYTed Morgan, left, and Jack Goodspeed, RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

And today (Sunday, May 31) is expected to be similar to Saturday. Clear skies are forecast, with a high of 21 degrees for Norwich, 18 degrees in Great Yarmouth, 22 degrees in Hunstanton and 17 degrees in Cromer.

Nationally, the Coastguard was called to more than 160 incidents on Saturday, including the rescue of a group of five people including a child on the Morston Salt Marshes.

The Coastguard urged visitors to coastal areas not to take risks.

A spokesman said: “Many people have flocked to coastal hotspots, beaches and the sea throughout the UK to enjoy glorious weather but not everyone is following our safety messages and some people are taking unnecessary and dangerous risks, which has led to a high number of serious incidents.

Ted Morgan, left, and Jack Goodspeed, RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYTed Morgan, left, and Jack Goodspeed, RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Extra care and personal responsibility needs to be taken at all times as not only do your choices put you, your friends and family at risk but also our frontline responders and emergency service partners who are working round-the-clock to keep you safe.

“Unfortunately, we are expecting another busy day today (Sunday) for our Coastguard rescue teams and search and rescue helicopters – so please pay attention, make sensible decisions and keep yourself safe by adhering to the government’s coronavirus guidance.”

Ted Morgan, right, and Jack Goodspeed, RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYTed Morgan, right, and Jack Goodspeed, RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Lockdown easing announced for 2.2m vulnerable ‘shielders’

Prime minister Boris Johnson has announced lockdown easing for 2.2m coronavirus 'shielders'. Pic: Andrew Parsons

Child among five rescued after search for group lost on Norfolk marshes

A group had to be rescued after getting lost on Morston Marshes. Pic: Mike Page

Dozens of allotment holders fight threat of eviction

Mike Raw, left, joint chairman of TALGA (Taverham Allotments and Leisure Gardening Association) with committee members and plot holders protesting over being evicted from the land in Mack's Lane. From left, Vic Birtles, Sheila Shambrook, and Mark Broadhead. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Elon Musk’s historic SpaceX rocket could be visible over Norfolk this weekend

Two astronauts will fly on the SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station this Saturday after it was rescheduled due to bad weather. Photo: PA/ David J. Phillip

WATCH: Dancing on streets as compromise means DJ’s coronavirus lockdown sets continue

Neighbours and Thorpe Marriott residents dance in the street as DJ Mick Laney is back playing music in his new slot on a Saturday outside his home during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Child among five rescued after search for group lost on Norfolk marshes

A group had to be rescued after getting lost on Morston Marshes. Pic: Mike Page

Lockdown easing announced for 2.2m vulnerable ‘shielders’

Prime minister Boris Johnson has announced lockdown easing for 2.2m coronavirus 'shielders'. Pic: Andrew Parsons

WATCH: Dancing on streets as compromise means DJ’s coronavirus lockdown sets continue

Neighbours and Thorpe Marriott residents dance in the street as DJ Mick Laney is back playing music in his new slot on a Saturday outside his home during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dozens of allotment holders fight threat of eviction

Mike Raw, left, joint chairman of TALGA (Taverham Allotments and Leisure Gardening Association) with committee members and plot holders protesting over being evicted from the land in Mack's Lane. From left, Vic Birtles, Sheila Shambrook, and Mark Broadhead. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One new coronavirus death reported in Norfolk’s hospitals

One new coronavirus death has been reported in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant
Drive 24