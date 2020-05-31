Visitors flock to beach as more fine weather expected for Sunday

Ted Morgan, one of the RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

Lifeguards have made a welcome return to one north Norfolk beach as hundreds of people have been flocking to the coast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ted Morgan, one of the RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Ted Morgan, one of the RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sea Palling was the first Norfolk beach to see the return of RNLI lifeguards on Saturday, May 30.

And thanks to clear blue skies and temperatures of up to 21 degrees, many people headed there to sunbathe and take to the water between the lifeguards’ yellow and red safety flags.

But although there has been a slight easing of lockdown measures, the RNLI has reminded people to take care and stay socially distant from others.

Darren Lewis, RNLI lifesaving manager, said: “Our lifeguards have a vital role in making sure visitors to the beach are aware of their surroundings, the potential dangers at the beach and providing a lifesaving rescue service should anyone get into trouble.”

Ted Morgan, left, and Jack Goodspeed, RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Ted Morgan, left, and Jack Goodspeed, RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

And today (Sunday, May 31) is expected to be similar to Saturday. Clear skies are forecast, with a high of 21 degrees for Norwich, 18 degrees in Great Yarmouth, 22 degrees in Hunstanton and 17 degrees in Cromer.

Nationally, the Coastguard was called to more than 160 incidents on Saturday, including the rescue of a group of five people including a child on the Morston Salt Marshes.

The Coastguard urged visitors to coastal areas not to take risks.

A spokesman said: “Many people have flocked to coastal hotspots, beaches and the sea throughout the UK to enjoy glorious weather but not everyone is following our safety messages and some people are taking unnecessary and dangerous risks, which has led to a high number of serious incidents.

Ted Morgan, left, and Jack Goodspeed, RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Ted Morgan, left, and Jack Goodspeed, RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Extra care and personal responsibility needs to be taken at all times as not only do your choices put you, your friends and family at risk but also our frontline responders and emergency service partners who are working round-the-clock to keep you safe.

“Unfortunately, we are expecting another busy day today (Sunday) for our Coastguard rescue teams and search and rescue helicopters – so please pay attention, make sensible decisions and keep yourself safe by adhering to the government’s coronavirus guidance.”

Ted Morgan, right, and Jack Goodspeed, RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Ted Morgan, right, and Jack Goodspeed, RNLI lifeguards back on duty at Sea Palling beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY