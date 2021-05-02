Exploring scarecrow festival proves big hit with village visitors
- Credit: Jessica Coppin
Wallace and Gromit, Charles Darwin and Christopher Columbus were amongst the discoveries by visitors to the first Coltishall and Horstead Scarecrow Festival.
Families and businesses got creative with 45 stuffed entries on display all over Horstead, Coltishall, Hautbois and even one in Badersfield from May 1-3.
Organised to raise proceeds for charity-run Coltishall and Horstead Preschool it had a theme of ‘explorers’. Pupils had created their own Greta Thunberg scarecrow.
Judges gave first prize to Wallace and Gromit, with second place going to a deep sea diver and third to a Viking warrior.
Other imaginative efforts included moon landing Apollo astronauts, a surfer, a cowboy, and Russell, the balloon wielding boy scout character from the Pixar movie Up.
Julie Ward, chair of trustees, said: “It has been really popular and has brought a lot of people into the villages to see it and we have had some great feedback from people saying this is the kind of community event they’ve really missed in lockdown.”
