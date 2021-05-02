Exploring scarecrow festival proves big hit with village visitors

Published: 4:10 PM May 2, 2021

Wallace and Gromit was the judges' winning entry at Coltishall and Horstead Scarecrow Festival. - Credit: Jessica Coppin

Wallace and Gromit, Charles Darwin and Christopher Columbus were amongst the discoveries by visitors to the first Coltishall and Horstead Scarecrow Festival.

Families and businesses got creative with 45 stuffed entries on display all over Horstead, Coltishall, Hautbois and even one in Badersfield from May 1-3.

Coltishall and Horstead Preschool pupils with their Greta Thunberg scarecrow. - Credit: Jessica Coppin

Organised to raise proceeds for charity-run Coltishall and Horstead Preschool it had a theme of ‘explorers’. Pupils had created their own Greta Thunberg scarecrow.

Judges gave first prize to Wallace and Gromit, with second place going to a deep sea diver and third to a Viking warrior.

Deep sea diver entry at Coltishall and Horstead Scarecrow Festival. - Credit: Jessica Coppin

Other imaginative efforts included moon landing Apollo astronauts, a surfer, a cowboy, and Russell, the balloon wielding boy scout character from the Pixar movie Up.

Julie Ward, chair of trustees, said: “It has been really popular and has brought a lot of people into the villages to see it and we have had some great feedback from people saying this is the kind of community event they’ve really missed in lockdown.”

Charles Darwin at the Coltishall and Horstead Scarecrow Festival which had theme of explorers. - Credit: Jessica Coppin

Buzz Aldrin at the Coltishall and Horstead Scarecrow Festival which had theme of explorers. - Credit: Jessica Coppin

Locals got creative with displays at the Coltishall and Horstead Scarecrow Festival. - Credit: Jessica Coppin

Locals got creative with entries at the Coltishall and Horstead Scarecrow Festival. - Credit: Jessica Coppin



