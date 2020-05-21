Search

Advanced search

Coastal village enjoys quieter day as MP says not to visit

PUBLISHED: 14:11 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:11 21 May 2020

Sea Palling beach. Photo by John Paul.

Sea Palling beach. Photo by John Paul.

(c) copyright newzulu.com

One seaside village has seen a welcome break from the volume of visitors that have flocked to its beach on previous days this week.

Duncan Baker, North Norfolk MP. Picture: Supplied by Duncan BakerDuncan Baker, North Norfolk MP. Picture: Supplied by Duncan Baker

Sea Palling has been quieter today (Thursday) than on previous days, said Kay Colby, who lives and works in the village.

She said: “Yesterday it was wall to wall with people - the road was a bit reminiscent of the M25.

“It’s totally different today, so much quieter.”

Mrs Colby said it was understandable that village residents would feel anxious about an influx of visitors, after two months when non-essential travel has been against the law.

She said: “All you can ask of people is to be respectful of where they are.

You may also want to watch:

“The message has been unclear - on the one hand they say stay at home as much as possible, but on the other we’re told we can go out to exercise as much as we want. People interpret that in different ways.”

Duncan Baker, North Norfolk MP, said people should try to stay away from coastal villages in the coming days.

Mr Baker said: “People should think carefully about whether they need to come to the tourist hot spots. Is it really necessary? The volume of people coming causes a great deal of stress and anxiety to those residents.

“We do need to control the virus and that is best done by ensuring we social distance. That’s harder if we all go to the smaller places.”

But Mr Baker said “inevitably, some will come” and he has asked Norfolk police to send more officers to patrol the area over the bank holiday weekend in an effort to ensure visitors observe social distancing.

He asked people to consider exercising closer to where they live, or going to areas of countryside inland “to give our coastal villages and towns breathing space”.

He said: “It’s a massive balancing act - we want to reduce the numbers coming while understanding that you’re legally allowed to drive somewhere to exercise.

“Please plan ahead and think carefully about how you will be able to social distance.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Tale of two coasts on hottest day of the year in Norfolk as daytrippers pick and choose

Fletcher Herod, seven, leaps about as he enjoys the beach at Waxham with his brother Charlie, four, in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub will reopen with new roof terrace and take away menu

Steve Munson (inset) runs the Gull Inn and will reopen with a new roof terrace and menu. Picture: Steve Munson/James Randle

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Seven Waveney schools to open from June 3

Ravensmere Infant School in Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Tale of two coasts on hottest day of the year in Norfolk as daytrippers pick and choose

Fletcher Herod, seven, leaps about as he enjoys the beach at Waxham with his brother Charlie, four, in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Mystery solved! Origin of Norwich keyboard revealed

Molly Sole is a digital artist who has worked on blockbuster film franchises such as Harry Potter, Star Wars and James Bond. She created the Norwich keyboard when she was an NUA student between 1999 and 2001. Picture: Archant/NostalgiaNerd/YouTube

A11 closed for three hours after lorry crash

A lorry has crashed on the A11. Picture: Matt Lawson

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Airline that flies from Norwich amends refund policy on lockdown cancellations

A KLM plane at Norwich Airport. The firm has announced a new com[pensation scheme for customers who could not fly because of coronavirus. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24