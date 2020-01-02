Search

Visiting donkey cheers up Jean in Walcott

PUBLISHED: 11:04 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 02 January 2020

Visiting donkey cheers up 88 years old lady, Jean Skelton, in Walcott. Picture: Colin Cubitt

Archant

An 88-year-old got a big surprise as a real donkey surprised her in her Norfolk home.

Jean Skelton was born and bred on a farm in Nottingham but moved to Walcott after getting married and having children.

One friend of Mrs Skelton, the Rev Eiler Mellerup, became aware of Jean's ambitions of meeting up with a donkey again after riding them on the beach in her earlier life.

Mrs Mellerup later came across the 'minidonks', an organised group of mini donkeys and dogs that visit groups who benefit from the therapy they provide.

Revd Eiler arranged for a friendly donkey to visit Jean, during the Christmas holidays, as a surprise.

Mrs Skelton said: "It was a fantastic surprise to have a real donkey in my lounge and a big thank you to the Revd Eiler Mellerup, who looks after our flock."

"I will never forget the day a donkey visited."

