Exhibition to challenge perceptions of how visually impaired people see

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:00 29 January 2020

Amy Fellows, artist in residence at Vision Norfolk. Picture: Andy Newman PR

Amy Fellows, artist in residence at Vision Norfolk. Picture: Andy Newman PR

A pioneering art project which is aimed at challenging perceptions of how visually impaired people see has been launched by a Norfolk sight loss charity.

Vision Norwich, which was formerly the Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind, has called the new series of workshops Sight Lines.

Sight Lines will see a series of art workshops for visually impaired people, culminating in a week-long exhibition of work in Norwich's Castle Quarter at the end of March.

Visually impaired people are being invited to take part in a programme of workshops over the next two months, ranging from painting and portraiture, photography, creative writing, sculpture, print and experimental performance.

Vision Norfolk has appointed Amy Fellows as an artist-in-residence to lead the project, which aims to challenge perceptions and reeducate audiences on what sight loss means.

Clive Evans, of Vision Norfolk, said: "Few sighted people really understand how the visually impaired perceive the world, and this project is aimed at challenging preconceived ideas.

"It may seem counter-intuitive to use visual arts to demonstrate this, but when you have seen the quality and breadth of art that visually impaired people can produce, it can take your breath away.

"We are very excited to have artist Amy Fellows as our artist-in-residence."

Work produced by the visually impaired artists will be displayed at an exhibition from Tuesday, March 24 to Saturday, March 28, on the Upper Floor of Castle Quarter in Norwich.

"We are very grateful to Castle Quarter for offering us space to showcase the work which is produced," Mr Evans said.

"We would really encourage visually impaired people to come and have a go - they will be surprised at what they can create."

All of these workshops take place at the Bradbury Activity Centre at Vision Norfolk in Beckham Place, Norwich, with the exception of the Blind Movement Workshop on February 7 which takes place at Cow Tower in Norwich.

