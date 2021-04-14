Sight loss charity going on the road to help others

Published: 12:00 PM April 14, 2021 Updated: 1:16 PM April 14, 2021

Visually-impaired people will be able to get face-to-face support as a sight loss charity prepares to go mobile after lockdown restrictions eased.

Staff and volunteers from Vision Norfolk will be visiting nine towns and villages across the county over two weeks, from Monday, April 19, in its mobile advice unit to offer practical and emotional support.

The unit will be at the following places:

The Fox Inn, Garboldisham, April 19, 11am-1pm;

Baytree Garden Centre, Hillgay, April 20, 11am-1pm;

Bressingham Garden Centre, April 21, 10.30am-2.30pm;

Great Yarmouth Market Place, April 22, 10am-noon;

Budgens supermarket, Poringland, April 23, 11am-1.30pm;

Swaffham Community Hospital, April 26, 10.30am-1.30pm;

Wells Community Hospital, April 28, 10.30am-2.30pm;

Great Yarmouth Market Place, April 29, noon-2pm;

Bawdeswell Garden Centre, April 30, 11am-1pm.

Gina Dormer, Vision Norfolk chief executive, said: "Our aim is to increasingly provide our services out in the community, close to where people live and work, and this initiative is part of our efforts to achieve this."