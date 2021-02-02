Online story time launched for visually-impaired children

Published: 12:05 PM February 2, 2021

Visually-impaired children enjoying a Vision Norfolk story-telling session before the Covid pandemic. Now the charity is launching story time and sing-a-long sessions on Zoom. - Credit: VISION NORFOLK

An online story time and sing-a-long session has been organised for families with visually-impaired children.

Pre-schoolers are being invited to take part in a weekly Zoom-based session run by sight loss charity Vision Norfolk.

The virtual event aims to provide respite for parents who may be home-schooling older siblings and looking after their visually-impaired children.

The free 45-minute sessions will provide stories and musical entertainment for babies and pre-schoolers, and are open to all visually-impaired pre-school children and their siblings.

Barbara Dunn, young people and families activities co-ordinator at the charity, said: “All parents are under pressure at the moment, but for parents with visually-impaired children, there is an extra dimension

“These new sessions are designed to entertain very young visually-impaired children, and bring them and their families together in an online community. We’re aiming to make them a lot of fun, as well as providing support to mums and dads at this difficult time.”

The Children’s Story Time and Sing-a-long sessions take place every Tuesday at 11am. More details via barbara.dunn@visionnorfolk.org.uk.