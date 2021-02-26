News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sleep out to help out... Your chance to tackle youth homelessness

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 6:54 AM February 26, 2021   
Participants in the 2016 YMCA Norfolk Sleep Easy event. Picture: JULIA HOLLAND

People across the county can help tackle youth homelessness by taking on a sleeping challenge with a difference.

YMCA Norfolk is joining forces with YMCAs across England to take part in the Sleep Easy virtual fundraiser to support the thousands of homeless young people.

From 7pm on Friday, March 26-7am the following day, participants will be sleeping anywhere but their beds.

Susie Knights, marketing and fundraising manager of YMCA Norfolk, said: “2020 was more heart-breaking than anyone could ever have anticipated, but one overwhelming positive that emerged was the power of community.

“We know that without the support offered by YMCA and our partners, many more vulnerable young people would be forced to sleep on the streets with less options and less chance of realising their potential."

Visit www.ymcanorfolk.org/get-involved/sleep-easy or email judy.bailey@ymcanorfolk.org

Homelessness

