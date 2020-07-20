Virtual sewing group make thousands of laundry bags for key workers

Chippie and Helen Helen Whitehouse with some the the laundry bags. Picture: Flagship Housing Archant

A group of self-isolating women have come together to make over 1,000 laundry bags, hundreds of masks and other PPE related items for NHS staff and care workers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The community-led project, supported by Flagship Homes, have brought 20 women in Dereham together during the coronavirus pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

The group, who are all yet to meet, came together virtually and worked to design, sew, wash and iron the items, before the sought-after packages were distributed to hospitals and care homes across the region by volunteer, Helen Whitehouse.

“We are all hoping to meet up when rules allow”, Mrs Whitehouse said: “It has been fantastic to see this project unfold, and how it’s given so many people a sense of fulfilment, especially if they are self-isolating.

“I am so impressed by the efforts of everyone involved, and they have worked so hard to make a difference for the key workers. The recipients have all been really grateful.”