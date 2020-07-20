Virtual sewing group make thousands of laundry bags for key workers
PUBLISHED: 19:29 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:29 20 July 2020
A group of self-isolating women have come together to make over 1,000 laundry bags, hundreds of masks and other PPE related items for NHS staff and care workers.
The community-led project, supported by Flagship Homes, have brought 20 women in Dereham together during the coronavirus pandemic.
The group, who are all yet to meet, came together virtually and worked to design, sew, wash and iron the items, before the sought-after packages were distributed to hospitals and care homes across the region by volunteer, Helen Whitehouse.
“We are all hoping to meet up when rules allow”, Mrs Whitehouse said: “It has been fantastic to see this project unfold, and how it’s given so many people a sense of fulfilment, especially if they are self-isolating.
“I am so impressed by the efforts of everyone involved, and they have worked so hard to make a difference for the key workers. The recipients have all been really grateful.”
