Hospital holding online remembrance service

Norfolk & Norwich Hospital Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A virtual service of remembrance will be held in honour of patients who have died at a Norfolk hospital.

Families, friends and carers and members of the public are invited to the virtual event held by the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Saturday, September 12 to hear their loved one’s name or favourite poem to be read out at the service.

The service has been organised by the hospital’s charity and will be led by NNUH lead chaplain Adrian Woodhouse and chief nurse Prof Nancy Fontaine in the hospital chapel.

Louise Cook, head of fundraising, said: “We already hold an annual Remembrance Service for babies and children but this is the first time we have held such a service to include adults.

“This will be an all-inclusive event and an opportunity for people to remember their loved ones who have passed away at the hospital, not just in the past year but at any time.”

To include a name or message email nnuhcharity@nnuh.nhs.uk by Friday, September 4, or telephone 01603 287107.