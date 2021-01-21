Care home residents get taste of skydiving and rollercoasters

Published: 10:57 AM January 21, 2021

Residents in a west Norfolk care home will be able to experience skydiving and riding rollercoasters from the comfort of their rooms thanks to new technology.

Meadow House Nursing Home in Swaffham has received some virtual reality (VR) equipment, which enables residents to have new experiences.

It was made possible through donations from families of the residents and friends of the community of Swaffham, plus fundraising within the home.

Home manager Joanna Jankowska said: “It’s been fantastic seeing the residents using this fabulous new technology, which allows them to enjoy such unusual and immersive experiences.



“It may be in a virtual way, but providing these experiences really means a lot to our residents and makes things possible in a completely new and vivid way.

"hilst we live under Covid restrictions, it’s even more important that we use innovative solutions to support our residents’ wellbeing."

The new technology has been extremely popular with residents to date, with feedback such as “It was great to feel like I was on a rollercoaster” and “I have always wanted to skydive”.