‘Proud and free’ - Virtual Norwich Pride 2020 shares love and tolerance across the region

People across the region took part in Virtual Norwich Pride 2020. Picture: Norwich Pride

Norwich Pride 2020 which took place virtually due to coronavirus was a roaring show of diversity, acceptance and love.

People across the region took part in Virtual Norwich Pride 2020. Picture: Norwich Pride

Thousands of people across the region tuned into a jam-packed day of inclusive events which were broadcast online on Saturday.

They included a virtual march, musical performances, story telling and a variety of talks and speeches.

Robert George, head of fundraising at Norwich Pride, said the day left him feeling “so proud of what we had achieved.”

He added: “It was challenging organising Norwich Pride during the lockdown and being part of a team that created a celebration that thousands of people could safely engage with. When I walked into town and saw City Hall looking so beautiful, I felt so proud of what we had achieved.”

City Hall Norwich lit up in rainbow colours during Virtual Norwich Pride 2020. Picture: Robert George

Among people taking part in the virtual events were Julie Inns and her husband, Jon, who last year gave out mum and dad hugs at Norwich Pride.

This year, they made a passionate message to young people who feel isolated during the virtual march.

Mrs Inns said: “I wanted to be in the virtual march because last year Jon and I met a young trans lad whose mum and dad wouldn’t accept him as trans. All he wanted was his parents to hug him and say it’s ok. It was a privilege to hold that young man tight and tell him it gets better, he was loved and valued.”

Meanwhile, Nina Green, mother of Korben White, 14, who performed in the Pride show as teenage drag queen Miss Frou Frou, said: “Pride isn’t just about dressing up in rainbow colours. For me, it is a way of honouring those who spent years protesting and campaigning to enable my son to grow up in a world where there is a lot more acceptance and tolerance.

People across the region took part in Virtual Norwich Pride 2020. Picture: Norwich Pride

“However there is still a long way to go and Pride keeps those voices alive. It inspires and supports and encourages everyone to be proud and be free.”

Korben said: “Pride is a celebration where everyone is accepted and supported. It’s a day we, as a community, can express ourselves, as well as spread the message of equality and love. It educates those who do not understand the difficulties the LGBTQ+ community can face and it will also help us work towards better understanding and acceptance.”

People across the region took part in Virtual Norwich Pride 2020. Picture: Norwich Pride

People across the region took part in Virtual Norwich Pride 2020. Picture: Norwich Pride

Town crier Mike Wab taking part in Virtual Norwich Pride 2020. Picture: Norwich Pride

People across the region took part in Virtual Norwich Pride 2020. Picture: Norwich Pride

People across the region took part in Virtual Norwich Pride 2020. Picture: Norwich Pride

People across the region took part in Virtual Norwich Pride 2020. Picture: Norwich Pride

People across the region took part in Virtual Norwich Pride 2020. Picture: Norwich Pride