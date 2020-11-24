Search

Virtual grotto: Father Christmas to Zoom with Breckland children

PUBLISHED: 16:12 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 24 November 2020

Father Christmas in his grotto, bearing a strange resemblance to councillor Nigel Wilkin. Picture: submitted

Nigel Wilkin

Children in Breckland may be in store for a strange Christmas this year, but through the magic of Zoom, they’ll still be able to virtually visit Santa’s grotto.

Breckland Council’s Conservative councillors are organising virtual sessions with Father Christmas on December 12 and 19 in aid of the Daisy Programme - a Watton-based charity who work with survivors of domestic abuse.

Dereham councillor Alison Webb said: “Father Christmas was very happy to help but has asked whether donations could be made to The Daisy Programme, who work to break the chain of domestic abuse for men, women and families across Breckland, as this is one of the many charities he is supporting this year.

“There will be a limit of 25 children (or family) for each session and Zoom slots will be sent by the IT elves.”

Bookings for a slot are being taken between 1pm and 2:30pm on December 5.

To book for the December 12 afternoon, phone 07500 818315

To book for the December 19 afternoon, phone 07788 381794

