5 virtual games to play with family and friends over Zoom

Published: 4:00 PM January 23, 2021

Are you tired of the now-boring weekly Zoom quiz or wanting to add some extra fun to your family catch-ups?

For many of us, I think it's right to say that we want to leave Zoom quizzes back in the first national lockdown and move on to something a little different.

There are many virtual games made for multiplayers so that friends and families can keep in contact and combat boredom during the coronavirus pandemic.

Through video conferencing apps like Zoom and Microsoft Teams, participants can share their screen and invite multiple online users into their calls.

Here are some suggestions for socially-distant fun games to play with your friends and family while staying at home.

1. Jackbox Games (£14.99)

The Jackbox Party Pack series consists of various party game collections that are easy to play and absolutely brilliant. - Credit: Jackbox Games

The Jackbox Party Pack series consists of various party game collections that are easy to play and absolutely brilliant.

Highlights include Quiplash, which challenges players to come up with the most hilarious answers to various prompts, and Fibbage, a fib-’til-you-win trivia party game.

Each Jackbox Party Pack is available on PC, mobile, Xbox, and Play Station, and only requires one person to own the game, with up to eight players participating from their phones.

The host can easily share their screen over Zoom or Skype.

2. All Bad Cards (free)

Cards Against Humanity say it's a party game for horrible people. - Credit: All Bad Cards

Cards Against Humanity say it's a party game for horrible people.

In the game, which is strictly for adults, players complete fill-in-the-blank statements using words or phrases typically deemed as offensive, risqué or politically incorrect.

There is now a way to enjoy the card game with up to 50 friends virtually, with All Bad Cards.

In order to start the game, head to the website and click New Game. The site will then ask you to type in your nickname. You’ll get a shareable link to invite other people

Then all that's left to do is video call your friends and watch each other reacting to the hilarious answers.

3. Monopoly Online (£3.99)

Monopoly is now available on the app store - Credit: App Store

Many board game classics such as Cludeo and Uno have private multiplayer features online, meaning you can set up a game and choose who can enter.

The same goes for the much-loved Monopoly board game, which has been added to the app store for families to play remotely.

4. Psych! (Free)

If you've ever played Balderdash, you'll get the gist of Psych! - Credit: Psych!

If you've ever played Balderdash, you'll get the gist.

Join the game remotely from your phone with your friends, choose from a number of categories, and start making up fake answers.

All you have to do is simply voice or video call each other to discuss your hilarious answers.

5. Tabletopia (Free)

Tabletopia has more than 1,500 board games - Credit: Tabletopia

Tabletopia has more than 1,500 board games, ranging from classics like chess and digital card packs, all the way through to modern games like birdwatching card game wingspan.

Some of the games do require a subscription but the majority are free to play with your friends.



