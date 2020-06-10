Country estate putting on Norfolk’s first-ever Virtual Food Festival

Visitors at the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham Hall 2019. Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

Food lovers can enjoy local produce online through Norfolk’s first-ever Virtual Food Festival.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event is being hosted by the Holkham Estate and can be viewed through its Facebook page.

It takes place on Sunday, June 14, from 9am to 5pm, and will be raising money for Hospitality Action, a charity which helps people who work, or have worked, within hospitality in the UK.

The Virtual Food Festival will feature butchers, bakers, greengrocers, farm shops, local suppliers and chefs.

Budding chefs can also take part in the culinary celebration.

The heart of the event will be the chef’s stage, where social distancing will be practised, which will be focused on barbecue food.

It will feature chefs from restaurants, bistros as well as butchers.

The festival has been organised with Charlie’s Norfolk Food Heroes, Cookery Live, Walsingham Farm Shop and Feast Norfolk.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman said: “We are so excited to host Norfolk’s first ever Virtual Food Festival.

“The last few weeks have highlighted just how important supporting local food and drink suppliers is to our local communities.

“From butchers to bakers to greengrocers and farm shops, our local suppliers have been wonderful and really rallied round to ensure we’ve still been able to enjoy their delicious offerings.

“If you’ve been one of the many budding chefs who have been expanding their culinary skills during lockdown, this celebration of Norfolk’s amazing food and drink offering is definitely for you. The day will see a host of talented, local and national chefs take to the stage and showcase how to make the most of our abundant local produce.

“There will also be a fantastic competition; interviews with Norfolk’s farmers, producers and restaurateurs; and a rare peek at what goes on behind the scenes with some candid footage.”

The Holkham Estate is conducting a phased reopening of its cafes as part of the easing of lockdown measures.

The Beach Cafe in Wells reopened on June 6 and operates in a takeaway capacity, however the cafe at The Lookout and The Courtyard Cafe and car park in Holkham Park remain closed.

www.holkham.co.uk/event/virtual-food-festival for more information.