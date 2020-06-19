Search

King’s Lynn Festival Too set to go ahead online

19 June, 2020 - 06:00
The Darkness performing at Festival Too. Picture: Ian Burt

A popular free festival which was cancelled because of coronavirus will be going ahead online.

Virtual Festival Too will replace the much-loved summer event held over three weekends in July in King’s Lynn.

Instead of packing into the Tuesday Market Place, fans can go online for a series of DJ sets covering musical genres for which the festival is known and including music from artists and bands who have performed at the festival over the 35 years.

Festival Too chair Mark Stanford said: “This is a great way for us to continue entertaining people, just this time it will be in the comfort of their own homes

“To get involved, people need to head to MixCloud.com/live/festivaltoo this is a free music service which will stream the DJ’s sets live, but also allows people to listen to their shows on catch up. Those that choose to set up a MixCloud account can also live message them with shout outs to friends and family during each DJ set.”

The first DJ set takes place on Saturday, July 4 (7.30pm) when the festival would have been due to launch. The 90 minute set from Nathan Hollands will focus on Ska and Reggae and include a virtual fireworks display.

On Sunday, July 5 (3pm) Mark Purdy will perform a set featuring 60s, 70s and 80s music, he will also return on Friday, July 10 (7.30pm) for a Festival Too Back in the Day set, full of soul, disco and northern soul.

On Saturday, July 11 (7.30pm) Festival Too chair and Phase One Roadshow DJ Mark Stanford will play pop and contemporary music and on Friday, July 17 (7.30pm) Triston Finnis from the KLFM Loaded Show will be playing indie and rock music.

Virtual Festival Too draws to an close on Saturday, July 18 (7.30pm) for another set from Mark Stanford who will be playing the best of Festival Too over 35 years.

Abbie Panks, vice chair of Festival Too, said: “The whole committee was devastated that for the first time in its history, we had no choice but to cancel the festival, we were really looking forward to another fantastic Festival Too and celebrating our 35th year.

“Sadly, we have already incurred unrecoverable costs from our planned 2020 festival, so whilst everything, as ever is free to get involved with, if people would like to make a donation over the coming weeks, they can do so via crowdfunder.co.uk/festival-too.”

