School offered VIP Legoland trip after pupil's model gig goes viral

The Howard School will now go on a VIP trip to Legoland following Callum's modelling fame. Photo: Chris Bishop Archant

Schoolchildren are to be given a VIP tour of Legoland Windsor, after a student's model went viral on social media.

Nine-year-old Callum Boldero, a pupil at Howard Junior in King's Lynn, spent weeks modelling the stage where Robbie Williams performed an open-air concert in Hyde Park in the summer.

And after his mum tweeted a picture to the former Take That star, she was astonished to receive a reply saying: "Now that's genuinely epic - take a bow son."

Now, children from the school will be given VIP access to the theme park on October 14, where they will be told the story of the park and asked how it can be improved to help in education

School principal Greg Hill said the school was invited on the VIP tour after it was recognised by Legoland's education director Jamie Lawrence for its use of Lego in the classroom.

The Howard School has a 'Lego classroom' made from the building toy, the only one of its kind in Norfolk.

Mr Hill said: "We were contacted by Legoland's director of education and he said 'you're an amazing school and I want to take you to Legoland', we're all so excited."

Mr Lawrence who said it was not just Callum's stunning model, but the way in which the school used the building toy for educational purposes which convinced him to invite the children to the theme park.

He said: "I saw them on Twitter and offered them an opportunity to visit and also asked to get an insight into how they use Lego in the class."

Callum said his model "took about a month to build" and said: "My mum loves Robbie, so does my dad, so we just decided we wanted to do a tribute to him."

The model includes Williams and his band on stage, backed by a video screen. There are lights and sound effects, with a crowd of around 100 tiny revellers. There are even portable toilets - one of which is in use.

Callum admitted he and dad Chris are very fond of building things out of the much-loved plastic bricks.

"We've built a big skyscraper that can touch the garage ceiling," he added. "It's about 8ft."