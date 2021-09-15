Piece of Norfolk farming heritage for sale
Published: 4:04 PM September 15, 2021
It isn't quite what you expect to see for sale beside the seaside.
A bright red tractor has appeared at the roadside off the A149 at Heacham.
Farm machinery enthusiast Chris Deeble, 73, has put the 60-year-old McCormick International he has owned for three years up for sale because he wants a smaller one.
"It's a 1960 B275," he said. "It's spent all it's life in Norfolk and it was stored in 2018, so it's mainly a show tractor.
"I want to get a smaller Ferguson, I'm 73 now and it's getting a bit big for me this one. You've got to slow down a bit."
Retired engineer Mr Deeble had nine tractors at one point, but his collection currently numbers two.
Some 54,000 B275s were built between 1958 and 1968.
