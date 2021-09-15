News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Piece of Norfolk farming heritage for sale

Chris Bishop

Published: 4:04 PM September 15, 2021   
Chris Deeble

Chris Deeble with the vintage tractor he is selling by the roadside - Credit: Chris Bishop

It isn't quite what you expect to see for sale beside the seaside.

A bright red tractor has appeared at the roadside off the A149 at Heacham.

Tractor for sale

Chris Deeble has been taking his tractor to shows but is selling it because it's too big - Credit: Chris Bishop

Farm machinery enthusiast Chris Deeble, 73, has put the 60-year-old McCormick International he has owned for three years up for sale because he wants a smaller one.

"It's a 1960 B275," he said. "It's spent all it's life in Norfolk and it was stored in 2018, so it's mainly a show tractor.

Tractor for sale

The vintage tractor for sale beside the main A149 at Heacham - Credit: Chris Bishop

"I want to get a smaller Ferguson, I'm 73 now and it's getting a bit big for me this one. You've got to slow down a bit."

Retired engineer Mr Deeble had nine tractors at one point, but his collection currently numbers two.

Tractor for sale

Farm machinery enthusiast Chris Deeble, beside the A149 at Heacham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Some 54,000 B275s were built between 1958 and 1968. 


